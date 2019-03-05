Protest Calls for Closing Homestead Center for Unaccompanied Immigrant Children

Hundreds of activists plan to rally this morning to shut down the Homestead Detention Center for unaccompanied minors.
The center, the only one of its type in the nation, will soon — or maybe already has — double in capacity to 2,350,
Organizers are calling for the center, which is run by a for-profit company, to be closed, for children to be reunited with their families, and for the Office of Refugee Resettlement to commit to not using shelters like Homestead, which they say is much like prison and damages residents.
Kids housed there are ages 13 to 17. While there
“Trump is kidnapping kids,” said the woman holding this puppet during yesterday’s rally in Homestead in front of the second largest detention center for migrant kids in the country. I agree. #FamiliesBelongTogether #FreedomForImmigrants #FreeTheFamilies pic.twitter.com/M48BF6saQt— Natalia Jaramillo (@latinaglasses) June 24, 2018
Speakers at today's 10:30 a.m. rally planned for 470 Bougainville Blvd., outside the center, include Mariana Martinez, American Friends Service Committee; Thomas Kennedy, Florida Immigration Coalition; Guadalupe De La Cruz, WeCount!; Elvira Carvajal, Farmworkers Association of Florida; Maria Bilbao, United We Dream; Dian Alarcon, National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health; and Dr. Ashmeet Oberoi and Dr. Dorita Marina of the University of Miami.
