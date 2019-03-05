Protest Calls for Closing Homestead Center for Unaccompanied Immigrant Children

Hundreds of activists plan to rally this morning to shut down the Homestead Detention Center for unaccompanied minors.

The center, the only one of its type in the nation, will soon — or maybe already has — double in capacity to 2,350, as a tent city in Tornillo, Texas, is closed down. The activists contend the number is more like 3,000. Although those who run the shelter say many occupants have been ripped away from their parents during immigration raids, administrators contend the kids came to the U.S. without immediate family and that they are searching for places to hold them.

Organizers are calling for the center, which is run by a for-profit company, to be closed, for children to be reunited with their families, and for the Office of Refugee Resettlement to commit to not using shelters like Homestead, which they say is much like prison and damages residents.