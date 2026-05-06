Controversial Influencer Clavicular Facing Criminal Charges in Alligator Shooting

The state of Florida is investigating a viral video that shows far-right streamer Clavicular shooting what appears to be a dead alligator multiple times in the Everglades.

Controversial streamer Clavicular is facing criminal charges after appearing to shoot a dead alligator in the Everglades during a March livestream.

Court records show that Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Rundle’s office filed charges against the 20-year-old manosphere figure and “looksmaxxer,” whose real name is Braden Peters. According to the documents (which are attached at the bottom of this story), Peters “did unlawfully and knowingly discharge a firearm in a public place or on or over the right-of-way of a public paved road, highway, or street, or over occupied premises” at the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area in South Florida, in violation of Florida law.

Peters faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless discharge of a firearm, which can result in up to one year in jail, one year of probation, and a $1,000 fine. He was charged alongside two other people, including Andrew Morales, another streamer known as the “Cuban Tarzan.”

The charges were quietly filed on April 29 and have apparently not drawn public attention — until now. Records show a court hearing is scheduled for May 20.

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Peters’ attorneys, Steven Kramer and Jeffrey Neiman, tell New Times that the charge against their client “stems from following the instructions of a licensed airboat guide.”

“He relied on that guidance,” they say in a statement. “No animals or people were harmed. We are confident that once the full picture is understood, people will see this for what it is.”

An attorney for Morales, who works to remove invasive animals from residential areas in South Florida and has become a semi-regular character on Clavicular’s Kick streams, tells New Times his client “has always cooperated with law enforcement.”

“The full facts will come out in court — not through social media clips,” Richard L. Cooper writes in a statement. “Right now, people are rushing to conclusions before all the evidence is reviewed. This case involves far more nuance than what’s being portrayed online and we look forward to working with FWC and the State Attorneys Office to resolve this matter. “

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In late March, Peters caused an uproar online after clips from his livestream — reposted on X (formerly Twitter) — showed him shooting the alligator in the Everglades.

In the clips, Peters is seen sitting on an airboat in the Everglades with three other men. At one point, the group stops next to what appears to be a dead alligator lying upside down in the water.

“Can we dump a round into it?” Peters asks. “Let’s test really how dead it is.”

Seconds later, a man sitting next to Peters pulls a gun from his waistband and begins shooting the animal. Peters follows, firing at least 10 rounds into the alligator, at one point squeezing his eyes shut as he pulls the trigger.

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“Yeah, I think it’s dead,” Peters says while sitting back down and tucking his gun into his waistband.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the state agency that oversees wildlife enforcement, said at the time it was investigating the incident.

“The FWC is aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator,” the agency wrote in a post on X. “FWC officers are looking into the incident and will provide additional information when available.”

According to Florida law, it’s illegal for a person to “intentionally kill, injure, possess, or capture, or attempt to kill, injure, possess, or capture” an alligator “unless authorized by rules of the commission.” Federal law also prohibits firearms in certain areas of Everglades National Park.

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Peters, who appears to be living in South Florida, rose to prominence online by promoting “looksmaxxing,” a genre of content that encourages extreme practices for “glowing up,” such as facial “bone smashing” and even using crystal meth to stay lean.

The young streamer has frequently used the N-word and made headlines earlier this year after partying to Kanye West’s song “Heil Hitler” alongside well-known white nationalist Nick Fuentes and manosphere influencers Andrew Tate, Myron Gaines, and Sneako inside Vendôme nightclub in Miami Beach. Videos captured the group throwing up the Nazi salute and shouting the lyrics, “Nigga, Heil Hitler!”

In late March, Peters was arrested by the Fort Lauderdale police on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from a February incident in Osceola County, in which he was accused of instigating women to fight for clout.

Weeks later, on April 28, a social media influencer filed a lawsuit against Peters, accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was underage and intoxicated.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as events warrant.