Miami Beach Hedge Fund Manager Arrested on Stalking Charge

Photo by James Willamor from Flickr, mugshot from Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, collage by New Times

Portfolio manager, technology investor, TV commentator, pilot, boxer, surfer, captain: Joshua Chad Koren is many things, according to his Instagram account. According to the Miami Beach Police Department, he can add stalker to the list.

The 38-year-old Miami Beach resident is director of research for New York-based investment advisory company Pleasant Lake Partners LLC, according to his LinkedIn account; he’s appeared on CNBC as a tech analyst. Koren is accused of harassing and stalking a woman at her apartment Monday, telling police he was only there to help her move in, and carrying a bag full of weapons in his Porsche, according to an arrest affidavit (attached below).

A concerned witness called police saying a man in a blue Porsche 911 Carrera was following and harassing a woman near a residential building on West Avenue Monday. Police at the scene learned officers issued Koren a trespass warning at the same place May 7, accusing Koren of causing a scene.

“Koren stated he was moving into the apartment with the victim and had purchased her some groceries,” according to the affidavit.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the This Week’s Top Stories newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Sports

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

But when officers spoke with the victim, a completely different story emerged. She told police Koren wasn’t invited to her place and he had no reason to be there. The victim’s neighbor told police Koren had come to her apartment door May 7 thinking it was the victim’s apartment. Koren banged on the door and attempted to gain entry, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Koren at the scene and took him to police department before an inventory of his vehicle uncovered what Koren could have been referring to when he mentioned bringing the victim grocery bags.

Inside a bag found in the Porsche were two new dresses, two folding knives, a can of pepper spray, and a Jabre stun gun, according to the affidavit.

“Koren spontaneously stated that the items were ‘gifts’ for the victim,” according to the affidavit.

The victim has told Koren to leave her alone, but he has continued to harass her through multiple phone numbers, “as if the two are an item when they are not,” according to the affidavit. “The victim, especially after today’s events in which the defendant trespassed and had in his possession extremely concerning items, is in fear for her safety.”

Koren on Thursday morning didn’t have an attorney listed in this case and was still listed as an inmate in the Miami-Dade County jail.