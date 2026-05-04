Of Course, Clavicular’s Miami Club is Hosting Rapper 6ix9ine

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, is a 20-year-old streamer known for "looksmaxxing," a genre of content that encourages extreme practices such as facial “bone smashing."

On the evening of April 15, just hours after reportedly leaving a hospital against medical advice following a suspected overdose, streamer Clavicular appeared at the grand opening of his Miami Beach nightclub, Bacara.

Located off Collins Avenue near South Beach and the 1 Hotel, the “streaming-friendly” club — reportedly once slated to be called Club Stream — has hosted a weekly spectacle of influencers since the manosphere figure and “looksmaxxer” Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, announced its launch. As shared by The Bulwark, the 20-year-old appears to be operating the venture with the help of Hai Waknine, a Miami club owner with a lengthy criminal record and alleged Israeli mob ties.

While the club initially hosted little-known DJs and rappers, its roster now appears to be, as streamers might say, cloutmaxxing.

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Over the weekend, Bacara announced on Instagram that controversial rapper 6ix9ine — freshly out of jail — is scheduled to perform at the club on May 6. Days later, it added that former Migos member Offset is also scheduled to take the stage on May 8.

The latter booking could be thanks to the unlikely alliance between Peters and Waknine. As reported by The Bulwark, Waknine partied with Offset on his yacht last month just before the rapper was shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

6ix9ine’s appearance comes just weeks after he was released from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he served three months after violating the terms of his supervised release stemming from a New York gang case. On April 3, as he left the jail, the rapper flaunted a SpongeBob SquarePants toy bearing what he claimed was an autograph from ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Both were held at the high-security federal facility, where Maduro currently awaits trial.

Peters, who appears to be living in South Florida, rose to prominence online by promoting “looksmaxxing,” a genre of content that encourages extreme practices for “glowing up,” such as facial “bone smashing” and even using crystal meth to stay lean.

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The young streamer (who is White) has frequently used the N-word and made headlines earlier this year after partying to Kanye West’s song “Heil Hitler” alongside well-known white nationalist Nick Fuentes and manosphere influencers Andrew Tate, Myron Gaines, and Sneako inside Vendôme nightclub in Miami Beach. Videos captured the group throwing up the Nazi salute and shouting the lyrics, “Nigga, Heil Nitler!”

In late March, Peters was arrested by the Fort Lauderdale police on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from a February incident in Osceola County, in which he was accused of instigating women to fight for clout.

Weeks later, on April 28, a social media influencer filed a lawsuit against Peters, accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was underage and intoxicated.

Alekandra Vasilevna Mendoza, known online as Alorah Ziva, alleges in a lawsuit that Peters had sex with her twice when she was 17 years old and “intoxicated, to the point where she was unable to give consent.” The suit also claims that months later, Peters injected her with unapproved medication to melt fat on her cheeks as part of his promise to help her with her online presence through looksmaxxing.