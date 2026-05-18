Meet the Miami Judge Who Mogged Clavicular

Online streamer Clavicular was sentenced to six months of probation by a Miami judge who, many noted, "mogged" the looksmaxxing influencer.

On Friday morning, controversial streamer Clavicular appeared in a Miami courtroom and pleaded no contest to criminal charges stemming from an incident in which he was caught on video shooting an (apparently dead) alligator in the Everglades in March.

Wearing a light pink button-down shirt and a tan suit, the 20-year-old “looksmaxxer” — whose real name is Braden Peters — stood before a judge, who sentenced the influencer to six months of probation. The judge also ordered him to complete a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission safety course, as well as 20 hours of community service (which, notably, cannot be streamed or monetized).

But for a young man whose entire online persona revolves around “mogging” — a manosphere term for physically outshining everyone around them — Peters may not have been the most striking person in the courtroom.

Enter: Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Marcus Bach Armas.

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“heartbreaking: clavicular brutally MOGGED by Florida Judiciary Leader,” one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

heartbreaking: clavicular brutally MOGGED by Florida Judiciary Leader https://t.co/lm3TjdzAcz pic.twitter.com/kFi2yaxktJ — Melian Refugee (@escapefrommelos) May 16, 2026

“Lookmaxxer community’s 9/11,” another joked.

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“Clavicular, I sentence you to be mogged by me,” a third quipped.

“Clavicular, I sentence you to be mogged by me.” https://t.co/mtLXd8LcKF — Pelagius 🦁 (@pelagiusreborn) May 16, 2026

Internet sleuths quickly identified the handsome magistrate as Bach Armas, a Cuban-American and Miami native who has worked as a judge with the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida since 2023. A Google search of his name yields a handful of photos of a Handsome Squidward-esque man with striking blue eyes and a chiseled jawline.

During a Kick livestream on Saturday night, Peters the online memes about him being “mogged” by the judge.

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“I did,” he admitted of being mogged. “I got sentenced to 20 hours of community service…it’s brutal.”

In a statement sent to New Times via text message, Peters’ attorney Jeffrey Neiman said that Peters “had accepted responsibility for his conduct and reached a resolution that appropriately reflects the circumstances of this incident.”

“He is committed to moving forward responsibly and ensuring nothing like this occurs again,” Neiman wrote. “We appreciate the professionalism of the State and the Court in resolving this matter.”

As for the true star of this particular courtroom drama, the studly judge, he was previously employed as the senior director of legal and government affairs for the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. There, he “worked on a series of transformative projects, including the Hard Rock Stadium renovation, the relocation of the Miami Dolphins practice facility, the construction of a new Miami Open tennis complex at Hard Rock Stadium, and most recently, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix,” according to his bio on a website for the University of Miami’s Miami Sport Industry Conference.

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He ran for the bench as “a 305er, a father, and a husband,” according to his website (which notably features the Miami Dolphins’ official color scheme), adding that he was “born to a mother whose family fled Communist Cuba, and a father whose parents escaped Nazi Germany.”

A New Times review found Armas comes from a family of apparent moggers; his mother, Mercedes Armas Bach, is a former judge for Florida’s Eleventh Judicial Circuit.

“Miami-Dade County is a world-class city and deserves a world-class bench that reflects the diverse perspectives of our community,” Bach Armas said after his election. “I am the proud product of Holocaust refugees and Cuban exiles, and I’ve spent more than 30 years here, having served both the federal government and our crown-jewel professional sports organization. I am excited to start writing this new chapter of my career and thank my friends, family, donors, and the citizenry for affording me this opportunity.”

Last year, he won a mentorship award.

Bach Armas is also reportedly one of the founding board members of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer, an initiative through the Miami Dolphins that supports cancer research.

New Times was unable to reach Bach Armas for comment. It remains to be seen what extremely attractive adversary Peters will face next.