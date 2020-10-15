 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Coronavirus

Twitter Drags Tiffany Trump for Partying in Miami Amid Pandemic

Alexi C. Cardona | October 15, 2020 | 5:34pm
Tiffany Trump celebrated her 27th birthday in Miami this week.EXPAND
Tiffany Trump celebrated her 27th birthday in Miami this week.
Screenshot via MidasTouch
AA

Since Sunday night, President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany has been partying all over Miami in celebration of her 27th birthday. Tabloid photographers have followed her every move. She has been spotted at Komodo, Papi Steak, and Kiki on the River, not to mention hanging out at the beach with friends.

And that has quite a few people pissed off. The hashtag #ByeTiffany started trending on Twitter this afternoon after the political action committee MeidasTouch posted a video of the birthday girl's tone-deaf celebrations in one of Florida's COVID-19 hotspots.

In response, thousands of people have tweeted about missed moments with family and shared stories about the loved ones they've lost to COVID-19:

Members of the president's family, including Tiffany Trump, caught heat for ignoring mandatory mask rules during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29. But in Miami-Dade, the county's mask rules have essentially been gutted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who launched the state into its final stage of reopening despite the still-active coronavirus pandemic. That paved the way for restaurants to fill their indoor dining rooms at 100 percent capacity, making the first daughter's birthday bash perfectly legal.

Tiffany Trump's trip to Miami coincides with her father's own visit. Tonight the president will answer voters' questions during an NBC town hall at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM).

The president had been scheduled to debate former Vice President Joe Biden at the Adrienne Arsht Center tonight. But after Trump tested positive for COVID-19, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the event would be held virtually. Trump then said he wouldn't waste his time attending a virtual debate. Now, America will have to channel-hop or choose between watching Trump's town hall on NBC or Biden's town hall on ABC. Both air at 8 p.m.

Trump's town hall will be held outdoors at the PAMM. According to NBC, the president and moderator Savannah Guthrie will be seated at least 12 feet apart from one another and the audience. Audience members are required to wear masks. The news outlet reportedly obtained a statement from the National Institutes of Health confirming that the president's medical data, as of October 13, indicated he is "not shedding infectious virus."

After the town hall, the president will return to Trump National Doral Miami, where he plans to stay overnight, according to his public schedule

 
Alexi C. Cardona is a staff writer at Miami New Times. A Hialeah native, she's happy to be back home writing about Miami's craziness after four years working for Naples Daily News.

