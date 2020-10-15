Twitter Drags Tiffany Trump for Partying in Miami Amid Pandemic

Since Sunday night, President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany has been partying all over Miami in celebration of her 27th birthday. Tabloid photographers have followed her every move. She has been spotted at Komodo, Papi Steak, and Kiki on the River, not to mention hanging out at the beach with friends.

And that has quite a few people pissed off. The hashtag #ByeTiffany started trending on Twitter this afternoon after the political action committee MeidasTouch posted a video of the birthday girl's tone-deaf celebrations in one of Florida's COVID-19 hotspots.

???? NEW VIDEO



Retweet and watch until the very end.#ByeTiffany pic.twitter.com/xhvYNN5yWZ — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 15, 2020

In response, thousands of people have tweeted about missed moments with family and shared stories about the loved ones they've lost to COVID-19:

My beloved sister died last fall. I live in Toronto. She lived in Montreal & had a second home in Florida. As executor, I had to deal with her estate - and all her beautiful things - via Facetime. Of course, much disappeared, including my family's heirlooms. #ByeTiffany #COVID19 https://t.co/s9NAyJrnMv — Antonia Zerbisias (@AntoniaZ) October 15, 2020

My co-worker died of COVID in March. We could not go to his funeral. His family buried him. #ByeTiffany — Meidas Eric (@MeidasEric) October 15, 2020

I haven’t met my beautiful little granddaughter, Valentina Solé. She was born in May in Miami. Her nanny gave her Covid-19 when she was 2 weeks old. She was in the hospital for a week. She’s fine now, and I see her over FaceTime. I don’t know what she smells like. #ByeTiffany https://t.co/9Jnzh7kSS0 pic.twitter.com/MTIcQ2hEmW — Violetaflores (@violetaflores) October 15, 2020

Members of the president's family, including Tiffany Trump, caught heat for ignoring mandatory mask rules during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29. But in Miami-Dade, the county's mask rules have essentially been gutted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who launched the state into its final stage of reopening despite the still-active coronavirus pandemic. That paved the way for restaurants to fill their indoor dining rooms at 100 percent capacity, making the first daughter's birthday bash perfectly legal.

Tiffany Trump's trip to Miami coincides with her father's own visit. Tonight the president will answer voters' questions during an NBC town hall at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM).

The president had been scheduled to debate former Vice President Joe Biden at the Adrienne Arsht Center tonight. But after Trump tested positive for COVID-19, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the event would be held virtually. Trump then said he wouldn't waste his time attending a virtual debate. Now, America will have to channel-hop or choose between watching Trump's town hall on NBC or Biden's town hall on ABC. Both air at 8 p.m.

Trump's town hall will be held outdoors at the PAMM. According to NBC, the president and moderator Savannah Guthrie will be seated at least 12 feet apart from one another and the audience. Audience members are required to wear masks. The news outlet reportedly obtained a statement from the National Institutes of Health confirming that the president's medical data, as of October 13, indicated he is "not shedding infectious virus."

After the town hall, the president will return to Trump National Doral Miami, where he plans to stay overnight, according to his public schedule.