Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Crime

Arrests Made in Weston Anti-Semitic and Racist Incidents

November 30, 2022 5:18PM

Twice in the past month, residents of a Weston neighborhood have awoken to anti-Semitic and racist graffiti.
Twice in the past month, residents of a Weston neighborhood have awoken to anti-Semitic and racist graffiti. Photo by Alex DeLuca
The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested a trio of teenagers in connection with a rash of anti-Semitic and racist vandalism in Weston, capping off a month-long investigation into crimes that left the community's Jewish residents on edge.

During a press conference held this afternoon, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said that his agency had arrested three 16-year-old Weston residents on criminal mischief and felony burglary charges after they confessed to vandalizing a residential neighborhood with anti-Semitic and racist slurs. Two of the teenagers received hate crime enhancements to their charges. 

While Tony declined to divulge the names of the suspects, given that they're minors, he promised to investigate and charge anyone who terrorizes the community, regardless of their age.

"Anytime there's a threat towards our school, or any component in this community, we're going to investigate thoroughly and charge you accordingly," Tony said. "I can care less if you are 14,15, 16, 38, or 75."

The arrests come nearly two months after the first incident on October 5, in which residents of the Weston Hills neighborhood in the City of Weston awoke on the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur to find anti-Semitic and racial slurs in graffiti. Scrawled across sidewalks and bathrooms in the manicured neighborhood in Broward County's westernmost city were large swastikas and the phrase "kill Jews."

Weeks later, on October 25, bigoted messages again showed up around the bathrooms.

Then, on October 30, it happened again, when nearly identical graffiti was found on entrance signs and around a children's playground in the Hunters Pointe subdivision of the same neighborhood.

Following the most recent incident, Crime Stoppers offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, which was raised to $15,000 after the homeowners association pitched in. A truck with a bright, LED screen advertising the Crime Stoppers reward could be seen on many days driving around the neighborhood.

Tony said he doesn't believe the arrests were a result of a Crime Stoppers tip. Instead, he attributes the success of the Broward Sheriff's Office investigation in part to "old-school surveillance," what he describes as officers "hunkered down" in parts of the community.

According to the sheriff, the teenagers expressed a sense of remorse for the incidents to investigators, and  said that the vandalism was supposed to be "a joke."

The incidents come amid an alarming rise of anti-Semitism across the country. Florida, in particular, has seen an "alarming rise" in extremist activity driven by online misinformation and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, according to a report released in September by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

According to the report, "Hate in the Sunshine State: Extremism and Antisemitism in Florida," the number of anti-Semitic incidents documented by the ADL in Florida rose to 190 in 2021, a 50 percent year-over-year increase.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Basel

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation