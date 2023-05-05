Residents Fight Back as Hialeah Eyes a Bite of Brownsville

Hialeah's proposal to annex a section of Brownsville is stirring cultural and political tensions in the predominantly Black community, where recent public meetings boiled over with residents' complaints of looming gentrification.
Brownsville residents and community leaders have come out in droves to oppose the proposed annexation, with some expressing fears that the move could mark the beginning of a larger land grab through which the community will lose its commercial land and cultural identity. Brownsville Church of Christ minister Harrell Henton, former Florida House Rep. James Bush, and preservationist Enid Pinkney are among those who've spoken out against the annexation.
"Please do not let anybody take your heritage. They're not going to be in sympathy with your culture and the legacy that has been passed down from generation to generation in this community," Pinkney said at a media conference.
"So we have a rich history," said Pinkney, who founded the Historic Hampton House preservation project. "We need to learn it so we can defend it."
Though the proposal is in its early stages and has not yet been approved by the Hialeah council, the location of the annex area is catching attention: it's a 150-acre chunk of Brownsville's west edge, centered around NW 47th Street and abutting Factory Town, Hialeah's sprawling new concert complex.
The area consists primarily of a commercial and industrial district as well as a mobile home neighborhood.
"The proposed annexation area would be part of the city's plan to further develop a burgeoning entertainment district that would be adjacent to the city's east end,” a representative from Corradino Group, a consulting firm hired by Hialeah last year, said at an April 25 city council meeting.
Kenneth Kilpatrick, president of Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association, tells New Times that the annexation threatens to strip Brownsville of financial development opportunities and eat away at the community's history.
"Industrial areas are major economic tools that power neighborhoods and cities. The area proposed to be annexed would significantly strengthen Hialeah’s economic vitality while decimating Brownsville’s economic potential," Kilpatrick says.
Kilpatrick says he fears Brownsville's future may mirror that of Seminola, one of South Florida’s first Black communities, now part of Hialeah. Developed in 1924 so that black laborers building Hialeah Park racetrack could live nearby, the 20-block neighborhood's Black population has dwindled over the past few decades.
"The City of Hialeah has not fared well with nurturing the African-American community of Seminola. This once thriving African-American community within Hialeah’s city limits is now being gentrified (with less than 20 percent of the current population being African-American today) and there is a well-founded fear that the current annexation effort could result in future residential takings to the east of the industrial district," says Kilpatrick.
Farmland back in the 1910s, Brownsville was settled by a white man named W.L. Brown. The neighborhood first appeared on a county plat map in 1916, when Brown registered the two-square-mile patch of land as "Brown Subdivision," according to archived Miami-Dade Public Library System records.
It became known as Brownsville, or as locals call it, "Brown Sub."
The Black population blossomed in the community between the 1940s and 1960s. Kilpatrick noted that Brownsville was a key destination for civil rights icons and entertainers who visited Miami during the segregation era, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Sammy Davis Jr. and Billie Holiday.
At the April 25 city meeting, Hialeah councilman Jesus Tundidor claimed that the proposed annexation is in the review stage and that the city is still weighing its options.
"It's not and never will be our intent to break up any type of community, break up any type of historical preservation or heritage,” said Tundidor, who sponsored the annexation proposal. "We’re not here to blindside anyone, we are here to work with you."
The Corradino Group's presentation indicated that the City of Hialeah would make about $850,000 annually in tax revenue from the annexed area, while the cost of providing city services to the area would exceed $4 million in the first year after annexation and $1.8 million in the second year.
If the space is developed into an entertainment district, as Corradino Group suggested it may be, property values would be poised to increase and provide potential surplus tax revenue for the city.
The area is about one-tenth of Brownsville by square mileage.
Hialeah's population consists of 92.6 percent white residents, the vast majority of whom also identify as Hispanic. The World Population Review called it the "whitest city in America" in terms of self-reported race.
Brownsville's population consists of 54.6 percent Black and 26 percent white residents, according to the U.S. census.
Aside from language, racial, and cultural differences, the two sides are also divided by red and blue: Hialeah has a dominant contingent of conservative, Republican Cuban Americans, while Brownsville has a more left-leaning population.
Minister Henton told the Hialeah council last week, "Brownsville needs all the economic gain that we can get."
"We are here today because we're just tired, tired of the idea that anyone can take advantage of our community, tired of finding out that we are not appreciated, that we are just a number, not families, not churchgoers, not hard-working fathers and loving mothers," Henton said.
The public comment section of the meeting became heated when one man told Hialeah city leaders to take a 300-mile journey south.
"Go back to Cuba. All of y'all need to go back to Cuba," an unidentified man, who was led out by police, proclaimed.
County code requires a referendum vote from residents on annexation if the area to be annexed has more than 250 resident electors or is more than 50 percent developed residentially. Otherwise, the area can be annexed with no vote, via an agreement with Miami-Dade, which could include transfer fees.
The Hialeah annexation proposal includes the area from NW 54th Street to the north, NW 37th Avenue to the west, NW 35, 33rd and 32nd Avenue to the east, and State Road 112 to the south, according to a city report obtained by New Times. The initial annexation map was amended to exclude a church and a neighborhood of single family homes near the east of the annexation boundary.
"We should never allow ourselves to be intimidated by somebody or threatened by anybody, cause that's just not gonna jibe," Hialeah Mayor Steven Bovo said at the close of the nearly three-and-a-half hour council meeting. "Our obligation is to the taxpayers of Hialeah."