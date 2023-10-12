"Cohen"-Calling: Billy Corben Jousts With Coral Gables Mayor Over Jewish Name Reference

Lago would have constituents believe it’s nothing more than a procedural reference to the Corben’s legal name, William Cohen. But for Corben, it’s a well-worn dog whistle drawing attention to his Jewish background – one he’s been dealing with for years.
The latest incident of "Cohen"-calling happened at an October 10 Coral Gables commission meeting, where Corben stood before the commission to speak out against the annexation of High Pines and Ponce Davis and respond to rumors (partly propounded by Lago) that Corben is being paid by a firefighter union. Corben also lodged an unsparing bevy of claims of corruption in Coral Gables government.
The filmmaker finished off his public comment by asking commissioners to reject "the absurd annexation scheme" and request a federal investigation into the city and its officials.
"That incestuous cesspool of Miami corruption cancer has metastasized to the City Beautiful via Vince Lago," Corben claimed.
Evidently displeased with Corben's presentation, Lago threatened legal action and said, "Mr. Cohen, you may sit down."
"What did you call me?" Corben said.
"I called you Mr. Cohen," Lago responded.
"Why don't you just say Jew," Corben bit back.
Corben, who is Jewish, has used the professional name Billy Corben since working as a child actor in the 1990s, saying he uses the moniker in response to anti-Semitism and to avoid being typecast, per the suggestion of his former agent.
CHASER: Corben calls Mayor @VinceLago out for his corrupt circle of close friends, some of whom are indicted for multiple felonies, and the Mayor responds by pointing out Billy's ethnicity in an insinuating manner before threatening a baseless SLAPP lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/HoUiTLcSkT— Grant Stern (@grantstern) October 10, 2023
"That was the reason for it. So the idea that they're going to use that to be anti-Semitic just kind of proves my point," Corben tells New Times. "I think people don't know the name Cohen is to Jews what like Smith is to Americans."
According to Lago, the "Cohen"-calling was simply a reference to Corben’s legal name, which was used on public-speaker identification cards for the filmmaker when he appeared at previous Coral Gables meetings.
"I addressed Mr. Cohen by the name he has submitted previously on the speaker cards," Lago told New Times via email. He has not responded to a New Times followup seeking additional comment on the incident.
Corben maintains he used "Corben" not "Cohen" on the speaker card for the meeting this week, and that the city clerk called him up to the podium as "Corben."
Corben and Lago have been butting heads as of late over Lago’s sporadically spouting rumors that Cohen is being paid off by unions who are in dispute with the city, at times over the annexation plan and the increased burden the annexed communities would put on public safety staff. During the meeting, Corben said he would take a "lie detector test, a polygraph" on his podcast Because Miami to prove he is not being compensated by the local firefighters union — if Lago would do the same in response to Corben’s allegations of corruption.
The filmmaker is no stranger to local politicians referencing his legal last name during verbal skirmishes.
Back in 2021, Corben was clashing with Carollo at a city commission after he referenced Carollo's previous arrest on a domestic violence charge. The commissioner mocked Corben repeatedly by calling him "little Billy Cohen." Miami Beach commissioner Ricky Arriola faced accusations of anti-Semitism after he also referred to Corben as "Billy Cohen."
"The fact that he immediately tore a page out of the Joe Carollo playbook was not shocking but certainly disappointing and in a funny way, satisfying because it proved my point," he tells New Times. "They weaponize my name in order to tell their constituents that I am not one of them. It is tantamount to pinning a yellow star on me."
Corben claims Lago's comment was "repugnant" given the civilian massacres in Israel over the weekend carried out at the hands of Hamas.
"In light of the fact that Nazis are marching in Florida and in Texas, that Israel is under attack, that we have just experienced the biggest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust, for him to go there is repugnant," Corben says.
At the meeting, Lago told Corben he would address his allegations in court and threatened him with a lawsuit.
"But, out of respect for the residents, I will not allow you to make this into a circus like you make everything else into a circus," Lago said on the dais. "I hope you have a wonderful day."
Corben lodged a number of corruption claims during the meeting, pointing to reports that Lago served as a real estate agent at a brokerage that received a large commission on the $35 million sale of a Coral Gables property to be developed by Rishi Kapoor, whose relationship to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been the subject of ethics probes and a federal investigation, according to the Miami Herald.
Nearby the Coral Gables property, Lago and his associates owned a storefront that was leased to Kapoor’s company, Location Ventures, at more than $12,000 a month, the Herald reported.
Lago abstained from voting on matters related to the Coral Gables project and maintained he received no money from the deal.
Local lobbyist Bill Riley, who was recently charged in a bribery case alongside now-suspended Miami commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla, was also a real estate agent at the Coral Gables brokerage.