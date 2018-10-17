Betsy DeVos' Family Gave $200,000 to Ron DeSantis's PAC

The collection of ultrarich vampire people known as the DeVos clan has risen again from its dank cellar to put its collective thumb on the scale of Florida's gubernatorial race. According to political action committee records, four members of the DeVos clan, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' husband, Richard M. DeVos Jr., donated a total of $200,000 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC October 11.

The Michigan-based DeVos family is famous for pouring truly obscene amounts of wealth into the U.S. political system in favor of far-right candidates and causes. The family patriarch, Richard M. DeVos Sr., who died last month, founded Amway, a home and health multilevel marketing company that is frequently accused of being a legalized pyramid scheme. But if it was a con, the elder DeVos got away with it and became a billionaire, then repaid America by bankrolling the Republican Party. In 1991, DeVos bought the NBA's Orlando Magic, one of the absolute saddest and bleakest sports franchises in America.