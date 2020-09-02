 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Poor banana dog.
Poor banana dog.
Photo by Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash

Everyone Hates the Banana Dog From Miami-Dade's Failed Virtual School

Jessica Lipscomb | September 2, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

For the past two days, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has struggled to provide virtual learning to the district's 275,000 students, who were supposed to begin classes on Monday.

But the problem apparently went far beyond the kind of run-of-the-mill incompetence that can be expected from a county bureaucracy. Yesterday, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced that the district had fallen victim to a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) cyberattack that's now being investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service.

"There was a malicious attempt — malicious, well-orchestrated, complex attempt — at derailing, destroying the connection, which is essential for our students and teachers," Carvalho stated in a press release.

Related Stories

As the tech experts worked to get the district's systems up and running, classrooms had mixed success connecting through a so-called backdoor solution. Yesterday, dozens of fed-up students and teachers shared their frustration on social media, posting photos of the error messages that continually popped up from My Online School, the virtual learning platform the district secured in a $15 million no-bid contract with the for-profit education company K12.

The error page, which features a small dog in banana-print pajamas, displayed the message: "Oh Bananas! Too many people are online right now. Please try again."

The scruffy dog became an unwitting symbol of the district's server problem, her little tongue taunting those who tried to join their classmates online.

"Stupid ass banana dog," one student tweeted.

"everybody in miami hates this damn dog," another griped.

"Banana Dog is my new nemesis!" a parent declared

On TikTok, another student immortalized Banana Dog in sing-song.

"Sing with me, sing with me, Miami-Dade: You're a piece of shit, you're good for nothing. How bad is this thing? I'm going to my bed," he sang in Spanish.

After locating the picture on the stock-photo website Unsplash, New Times was able to track down the photographer who created the cursed image. Karsten Winegeart, who lives in Austin, said he had no idea his photo was being used by K12 until New Times informed him. 

"That's news for me," he said in a brief phone interview.

The dog in the photo is Winegeart's six-year-old Shih Tzu/Yorkie mix, Bella. Winegeart said he started uploading his photos to Unsplash about a month ago after his mentor told him about the site. Since that time, he said, tons of strangers who've used his photos have tagged him on Instagram.

"It's pretty crazy to see," he confided. "To have random people using my photos is kind of mind-blowing."

After Winegeart hung up with New Times, his wife created a Twitter account, @FamousBananaDog, for Bella to bask in the glow of her newfound fame.

The bio: "I'm the #BananaDog you all love to H8."

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.