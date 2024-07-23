$500K Mystery Donor Funds FIU Program for Aspiring Tropical-Plant Scientists

An anonymous $500,000 donation has sparked a groundbreaking partnership between Florida International University (FIU) and New York Botanical Garden, aimed at fighting growing threats to tropical plants.
FIU announced that the gift will support fellowships for doctoral students, providing them with training and mentorship opportunities at New York Botanical Garden and FIU's botany center at Kampong National Tropical Botanical Garden in Coconut Grove.
The university warned that tropical ecosystems are suffering from "climate change, land-use changes and overharvesting." Many plants have as-yet undiscovered medicinal uses, making it all the more critical to preserve and study botanical resources, FIU said.
"At a time when expertise in biodiversity science is most needed, we are not training enough new scientists," said Christopher Baraloto, director of FIU's International Center for Tropical Botany (ICTB), in a media release. "This novel partnership to train graduate students in tropical plant sciences represents a significant initiative."
FIU says its botany center's educational programs and outreach initiatives are closely aligned with the New York Botanical Garden, a world leader in plant studies that carries out research projects while advocating for biodiversity conservation.
"Botanic gardens are an untapped resource for investigating functional ecology, and with the outstanding laboratory facilities and collections we have at NYBG, this is a promising new fellowship opportunity," said Mauricio Diazgranados, New York Botanical Garden's chief science officer and dean of science.
ICTB is headquartered at the Kampong, a nine-acre historical botanical garden in Miami and home of famed plant explorer David Fairchild. It is one of the five gardens operated by the National Tropical Botanical Garden and serves as a hub for cutting-edge tropical plant research and education.
The collaboration between FIU and New York Botanical Garden aims to recruit students globally and transform them into leaders in tropical botanical research.
"With these fellowships, FIU is hoping to build a future network of trained professionals who are committed to saving plants and uncovering new ways they can be used to improve our lives," the university said.