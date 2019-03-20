Andrew Gillum, Burned By the Florida Democratic Party, Moves to Strengthen It

Florida's Democratic Party is in deep trouble.

The party that makes up the majority of Florida voters (37 percent versus 35 percent Republican) didn't get its people to the polls in 2018 and lost — well, let's see — a U.S. Senate seat, the governor's chair, and both houses of the state legislature. Oh yeah, the Dems' failure also helped Donald Trump win the White House in 2016.

And yesterday, Florida legislators moved forward a bill that would limit the number of former felons (mostly Democrat) who can vote, in part by requiring them to repay court fees and fines before registering. Both the ACLU and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hammered the GOP.