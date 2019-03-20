Andrew Gillum, Burned By the Florida Democratic Party, Moves to Strengthen It

Florida's Democratic Party is in deep trouble.
The party that makes up the majority of Florida voters (37 percent versus 35 percent Republican) didn't get its people to the polls in 2018 and lost — well, let's see — a U.S. Senate seat, the governor's chair, and both houses of the state legislature. Oh yeah, the Dems' failure also helped Donald Trump win the White House in 2016.
And yesterday, Florida legislators moved forward a bill that would limit the number of former felons (mostly Democrat) who can vote, in part by requiring them to repay court fees and fines before registering. Both the ACLU and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hammered the GOP.
A poll tax by any other name... https://t.co/kY65PooPUM— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 19, 2019
Today, though, Andrew Gillum, who lost in the governor's race to an apparently weaker candidate, Ron DeSantis, will announce a new voter effort at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens to solve this problem, reports Politico's Grey Fineout. And he has the muscle to do this. Gillum's Forward Florida PAC has $3.9 million in the bank.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Moreover, according to a report this week by political consultant Steve Schale, Democrats had a huge advantage in voters just a few years ago — but it has fallen by 400,000 in the last decade. He wrote: "And to put that into context: In 2014, Crist lost by about 60,000 votes. In 2016, Clinton lost by just over 100,000 votes. In 2018, Gillum lost by just over 30,000 votes. And Bill Nelson lost by about 10,000 votes. You get the idea. Register. Freaking. Voters."
Gillum is expected to work with Bring it Home Florida, which was signed up recently by his supporters with the state election division overseeing third-party voter registration organizations.
So the former Tallahassee mayor 's campaign may be the most important thing to happen in state politics year — or maybe second to approving smokeable medical weed, which DeSantis did on Monday — in a move that may win him and his Republican Party more independent support.
This past will be updated later today after Gillum's speech.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!