Florida Legislature Approves Smokable Weed

The Florida House of Representatives this afternoon agreed to allow smokable medical marijuana in the state, opening the way for Gov. Ron DeSantis to seal the deal and make it law.

Since Florida voters approved medical marijuana by more than 70 percent and Gov. Rick Scott's Legislature banned the smokable stuff —- allowing only nonsmokable forms — many have complained the state was subverting voters' will.

The bill allows patients up to 2.5 ounces of whole flower cannabis every 35 days if their doctor recommends it. Doctors must be certified to prescribe marijuana.