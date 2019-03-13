 


4
Florida Legislature Approves Smokable Weed
Photo by Chuck Grimmett / Flickr

Florida Legislature Approves Smokable Weed

Chuck Strouse | March 13, 2019 | 6:26pm
The Florida House of Representatives this afternoon agreed to allow smokable medical marijuana in the state, opening the way for Gov. Ron DeSantis to seal the deal and make it law.

Since Florida voters approved medical marijuana by more than 70 percent and Gov. Rick Scott's Legislature banned the smokable stuff —- allowing only nonsmokable forms — many have complained the state was subverting voters' will.

The bill allows patients up to 2.5 ounces of whole flower cannabis every 35 days if their doctor recommends it. Doctors must be certified to prescribe marijuana.

The bill passed the House Wednesday 101-11. It also creates a Medical Marijuana Research and Education Board that will oversee research at state universities.

 
Chuck Strouse is editor in chief of Miami New Times. He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald and Los Angeles Times.

