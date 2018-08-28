Andrew Gillum's Platform Inspired Florida Democrats For the First Time in Years

The running joke among Floirda political journalists is that the state's inept Democratic Party runs a centrist from Tampa every single year for governor. The last few decades of Democratic gubernatorial candidates have been milquetoast centrists who love palling around with their Republican colleagues in Tallahassee and sharing stories about staggering home from bars during their time at Florida State. Florida, it seems, does not create populist firebrands.

That all changed tonight, when Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum won an upset victory over presumed front-runner Gwen Graham, a former North Florida congresswoman. Graham is the daughter of Bob Graham, Florida's 38th Governor — to a certain subset of the Florida Democratic Party's lanyard-wearing political consultant class, Graham was the perfect candidate for governor in 2018 — a woman who said mean things about Donald Trump without rocking the boat too much. She tiptoed on Medicare-for-all. She hung out in the Hamptons with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. She was someone who would get things done as governor because she wasn't aiming too high. She was the realistic one.

She was, in other words, the exact same boring candidate the Florida Democrats always run for governor. And she lost, like she should have.

Instead, Florida Democrats have selected Gillum, a Bernie-Sanders-endorsed progressive gifted with the ability — and bravery — to clearly and concisely articulate his platform to voters and to defend his ideas from bad-faith attacks from the right. He ran on abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He ran on instituting Medicare for All and giving all Americans health care. He ran on equal pay for women. He ran on legalizing mairjuana . He ran on making college debt-free before promising to overhaul the state criminal-justice system. Then he effectively explained how those ideas would create jobs in the Sunshine State. The ideas were new, obvious, simple, and at the forefront of his campaign.

Contrast his campaign with Graham's. Gillum, t he state's first black gubernatorial nominee, crushed her in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. While Gillum is not a socialist, he earned the support of many Miami-Dade County Democratic Socialists of America members and labor organizers. Graham, in comparison, held a free Jimmy Buffet concert for baby boomers in Broward County this month and still lost. Her campaign did not have good answers for the numerous ethical questions that sprouted from her past, including why she cast many right-leaning votes as a Congresswoman and why her family has a financial stake in a huge Miami-Dade megamall project that, if built, may encroach on the Everglades. Nobody bought that, in post-Trump America, the candidate Democrats needed to fight the ultra-reactionary right was a milquetoast centrist who pals around with Ivanka and Jared on holiday.

(The same can be said for the number three and four candidates in the race, ex-Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and random billionaire and Mar-a-Lago member Jeff Greene, who performed miserably and only entered the race because they were able to loan their own campaigns money.)

That's not to say Gillum doesn't also have questions left to answer. His Tally mayoral office is still the target of an open FBI investigation into the way his administration handled public-housing and other city- revitalization contracts — and Gillum himself appears to have perilously close ties with some targets of the investigation. While many of the coming attacks on Gillum are sure to be bad-faith heaps of nonsense and race-baiting (South Florida Newsmax pundit and outright racist John Cardillo called Gillum "more left" than New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which is factually bunk because Ocasio-Cortez is an outright socialist), the FBI probe will hang over Gillum's campaign until the feds either charge someone or back off.

Oddly, Gillum cleaned up in Miami while another progressive, state legislator David Richardson, lost to ex-Clinton cabinet member Donna Shalala. But the race was close — Richardson wound up losing by about 1,500 votes — and he managed to compete with Shalala, who had far more name recognition and political connections. Richardson lost, but the other candidates who were too timid to run to Shalala's left got flattened.

Florida's Republican candidate for governor, Ron DeSantis, is a Trump-endorsed lunatic who seems hell-bent on doing whatever he can to keep his tanned, vacant-looking face on Fox News as long as possible. That is a terrifying prospect. DeSantis's most viral campaign ad included a shot of him teaching his child about "building the wall" between the United States and Mexico, even though Florida does not share a land border with any other country. He has already begun sniping at Gillum tonight, but the state Democrats have managed to finally elect someone who might be able to counter bad-faith attacks from the state's ever-surging right-wing.