What to Know: Alexander Brothers Face String of Sexual Assault Claims

Two women filed sexual assault lawsuits in March against Oren Alexander and his twin, Alon, claiming they were among the victims in a long history of abuse perpetrated by the brothers. One of the women says the twins trapped her in a "castle" in the Hamptons and sexually assaulted her in 2012, while the second plaintiff claims the twins raped her in their New York City apartment two years earlier.
This week, a third woman filed a civil case claiming the twins' older brother, Tal Alexander, participated in the abuse. She says Tal and Alon committed a "coordinated sexual assault" on her in Manhattan while Oren watched.
The lawsuits have rattled the luxury real estate market in Miami and New York, where Oren and Tal had built a reputation as top agents for high-priced deals. In light of the allegations, Oren announced he would be stepping back from his real estate firm, Official, to fight what he called "baseless civil claims."
Attorneys for the brothers have denied the allegations, and Tal released a statement saying his accuser was a "shakedown artist."
"Tal has done absolutely nothing wrong, and anyone hoping to peddle outrageous lies in hopes of a quick payday are going to find themselves disappointed," the statement, released through a spokesperson, reads.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs told the Real Deal, which broke the news of the lawsuits, that additional victims have come forward — with claims from dozens of women alleging instances of sexual abuse and assault involving the twins.
Here's what we know so far:
Who Are the Alexander Brothers?
The Alexander brothers were raised in Miami where their father, Shlomy Alexander, worked as a luxury home developer.
Tal and Oren built their real estate careers upon moving to New York in 2008. They spent over a decade at the real estate firm Douglas Elliman and sold a $238 million penthouse to hedge fund manager Ken Griffin at 220 Central Park South in 2019, then the most expensive listing in the U.S. In 2022, Tal and Oren left Douglas Elliman to launch their own firm, Official.
The brothers have closed a number of big deals with the rich and famous over the years, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Timbaland, Steve Madden, and Tommy Hilfiger.
Since 2009, Alon Alexander has served as president of Kent Services, a private security firm founded by his parents. His mother is listed as the company's chief financial officer. According to the firm's website, its clients have included several major New York City real estate groups, including Fortis Property Group and Douglaston Development.
Sexual Assault Claims in Focus
Sir Ivan's Castle
In the first lawsuit, filed March 8, an Australian resident named Kate Whiteman claims that Oren and Alon raped her over Memorial Day weekend in 2012 at a mansion in the Hamptons known as Sir Ivan's Castle, once dubbed "the Playboy Mansion of the East Coast."
She says that as she was leaving the Dune club on Long Island in May 2012, Alon recognized her, grabbed her hand, and led her into an SUV, where Oren was waiting. The twins "forcefully pulled plaintiff into the SUV and quickly closed the doors before the driver sped off," the lawsuit alleges.
Whiteman says that upon arrival at the castle-shaped mansion, which was owned by dance music artist Ivan Wilzig, the twins took her to the garage. After she was told "she must change into a sarong," she dashed toward the stairs leading up to the house, but a security guard stopped her and dragged her back to the garage, according to the lawsuit.
"Plaintiff was ultimately forced to strip and change into a sarong. Her phone and other belongings were placed into a locker that was immediately locked by Oren, who then put the key around his wrist," the lawsuit alleges.
Whiteman says the twins took her to a large bedroom and sexually assaulted her.
"For years, defendants Alon and Oren have engaged in a similar pattern of schemes, acts, and conduct with different women," the pleading claims.
Wilzig is not accused of participating in the purported assault. He is included as a defendant in his capacity as the property owner.
Whiteman is represented by the New York law firm of Torgan Cooper.
Mandel Case
In another lawsuit filed the same day by the same firm, New York resident Rebecca Mandel says she became an acquaintance of Oren and Alon after meeting them at a nightclub in New York City's meatpacking district when she was 18 years old.
When she ran into them again at the club two years later in 2010, she alleges, Alon "intentionally drugged" her drink "with an unknown substance." Upon leaving the club, she says, the twins hailed a cab and took her to a Chelsea apartment, where they told her a party was being hosted.
Mandel says that when she arrived, she realized there was no party and that she'd been deceived. She attempted to leave, but the defendants "assured her that they would just hang out for a little bit," according to the complaint.
"Moments after entering the apartment, the plaintiff was sexually abused, assaulted, pinned, groped, harassed, battered, and fondled by defendants," the pleading alleges.
Both Mandel and Whiteman's lawsuits cite New York City and New York state laws that temporarily suspended the statute of limitations for sexual assault civil cases.
Tal Alexander Named in New Case
The third civil case, filed in June, accuses Tal and Alon Alexander of sexually assaulting New York resident Angelica Parker in 2012.
According to the lawsuit, Oren invited Parker, who had a brief relationship with him that year, to his Manhattan apartment along with her friend and asked them if they wanted to take ecstasy. Parker claims they turned down the drug, and that her friend left after rebuffing Alon's sexual advances.
Parker says Alon and Tal Alexander then accosted her "in a coordinated sexual assault that was planned and facilitated by Oren Alexander along with his brothers." She alleges Oren "sat and watched" the assault.
Parker previously made headlines when she filed a sexual assault and false imprisonment lawsuit against boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya in 2012 over a raunchy night in a hotel room. At the time, her name was Angelica Cecora.
judge calling the allegations against De La Hoya "frivolous." Parker and her attorney were sanctioned $500 each in the case.
The judge wrote that Parker admittedly engaged in consensual sexual activity with De La Hoya earlier in the night (before the alleged assault), and that there was no showing of threatening behavior by the boxer. She "remain[ed] in the hotel while waiting for the defendant to return the following morning," the judge noted.
Brothers Deny Claims
Trial attorney Jim Ferraro, a longtime friend of the Alexanders who initially represented them, described Whiteman's complaint as a "total shakedown." Ferraro has since withdrawn from the case.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Oren announced that he would be temporarily stepping back from Official "out of respect for our customers and trusted colleagues." His account has since been made private.
"I am confident that through review of the extensive evidence, including text messages and other communications, that the truth will be brought to light," he wrote in the post, adding that he "looked forward to clearing my name and rejoining my co-founders," Oren said.
Official also released a statement addressing the situation and confirming Oren's temporary departure from the firm, according to Bloomberg.
"In light of recent claims filed against Oren Alexander related to alleged events in 2010 and 2012, Oren and Official have mutually agreed that he will step away from the company as the litigation is adjudicated," the firm wrote.
Tal Alexander released a statement through a spokesperson saying, "It is unfortunate but fully expected that shakedown artists are going to line up given the allegations against Tal's brothers."
After the third lawsuit was filed, the law firm of Clayman, Rosenberg, Kirshner & Linder said the complaint was "pure fiction."
"Based on our preliminary evaluation, we are aware that Ms. Parker is a professional plaintiff who has previously been sanctioned for making unsubstantiated claims. She has brought at least two other similar claims against two separate individuals. We look forward to presenting the facts in court," attorney Isabelle Kirshner wrote.