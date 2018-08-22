Yelle's North American Tour Brings the French Pop Band to Miami on Halloween

It's absurdly difficult to break through as a musician. For every success story, there are hundreds of tales of defeat and broken dreams. Add a language barrier, and the obstacle only seems to increase.

However, since 2005, the Francophone duo Yelle, made up of the eponymous lead singer, AKA Julie Budet, and producer GrandMarnier, AKA Jean-François Perrier, has made a rare achievement: breaking into the U.S. market singing in a language besides English or the increasingly common Spanish.

The band's first single, "Je veux te voir " ("I Want to See You"), was a product of the MySpace music era when artists would seemingly blow up overnight after uploading music. (See Calvin Harris, Arctic Monkeys, and the entire Ed Banger catalog.) The track is an acerbic playground taunt about small dick sizes and shitty rap skills. It's aimed specifically at French rapper Cuizinier — and American listeners couldn't get enough of it. That was quickly followed by the band's debut album, Pop Up, in 2007, which proved Yelle was capable of making timeless pop gems.