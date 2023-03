Wu-Tang Clan and Nas to Bring NY State of Mind Tour to South Florida

It's a match made in hip-hop heaven: Two of the biggest acts in the genre's history, Nas and Wu-Tang Clan, are hitting the road together.The rap behemoths will bring their joint-headlining NY State of Mind Tour to Hard Rock Live on Friday, September 22. It's one of three Florida dates alongside shows in Tampa and Jacksonville.Fans of the 1990s golden age of hip-hop are already acquainted with both Nasty Nas and the Killa Bees, but here's a refresher. Both came to prominence off their extremely well-received debut albums, Nas within 1994 and the Wu witha year earlier. While Nasir Jones channeled the grit and struggle of life in the Queensbridge projects, where he was raised into serious, powerful street rap, the RZA, the GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, U-God, Ghostface Killah, and Method Man created an epochal, game-changing album combining gangsta bravado with kung-fu movie samples and stark production.These two powerful forces in rap touring together is pretty unprecedented. The Wu tends to come to Miami frequently thanks to a healthy relationship with III Points. The group played the festival in 2021, an Art Week showcase in 2017, and RZA even performed a live score at III Points in 2018. Nas, meanwhile, tends to spend his time in Miami making appearances at bottle service clubs like E11even and Story.Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 3, at 9 a.m. via Ticketmaster . Check out all the tour dates below.May 9 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark ArenaMay 12 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment CentreMay 13 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank ArenaMay 14 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver ArenaJune 2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii ArenaJune 3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal ArenaJune 5 - Berlin, Germany - Parkbuhne WuhlheideJune 6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo DomeJune 7 - Paris, France - Accor ArenaJune 9 - Dublin, Ireland - 3ArenaJune 12 - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO HydroJune 13 - London, England - The O2September 20 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone ArenaSeptember 22 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock LiveSeptember 23 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s PlaceSeptember 24 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & CasinoSeptember 26 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One ArenaSeptember 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays CenterSeptember 29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk HallOctober 1 - Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank ArenaOctober 2 - Laval, Quebec - Place BellOctober 4 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein CenterOctober 7 - Minneapolis, MN - Target CenterOctober 8 - Chicago, IL - United CenterOctober 10 - Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life CentreOctober 13 - Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers PlaceOctober 14 - Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank SaddledomeOctober 16 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers ArenaOctober 17 - Portland, OR - Moda CenterOctober 18 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaOctober 21 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden ArenaOctober 22 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theatre