Wu-Tang Clan and Nas to Bring NY State of Mind Tour to South Florida

It's a match made in hip-hop heaven: Two of the biggest acts in the genre's history, Nas and Wu-Tang Clan, are hitting the road together.
The rap behemoths will bring their joint-headlining NY State of Mind Tour to Hard Rock Live on Friday, September 22. It's one of three Florida dates alongside shows in Tampa and Jacksonville.
Fans of the 1990s golden age of hip-hop are already acquainted with both Nasty Nas and the Killa Bees, but here's a refresher. Both came to prominence off their extremely well-received debut albums, Nas with Illmatic in 1994 and the Wu with Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers a year earlier. While Nasir Jones channeled the grit and struggle of life in the Queensbridge projects, where he was raised into serious, powerful street rap, the RZA, the GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, U-God, Ghostface Killah, and Method Man created an epochal, game-changing album combining gangsta bravado with kung-fu movie samples and stark production.
These two powerful forces in rap touring together is pretty unprecedented. The Wu tends to come to Miami frequently thanks to a healthy relationship with III Points. The group played the festival in 2021, an Art Week showcase in 2017, and RZA even performed a live score at III Points in 2018. Nas, meanwhile, tends to spend his time in Miami making appearances at bottle service clubs like E11even and Story.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 3, at 9 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Check out all the tour dates below.
May 9 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
May 12 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
May 13 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
May 14 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
June 2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
June 3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
June 5 - Berlin, Germany - Parkbuhne Wuhlheide
June 6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
June 7 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
June 9 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
June 12 - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
June 13 - London, England - The O2
September 20 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
September 22 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
September 23 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
September 24 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
September 26 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
September 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
September 29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
October 1 - Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
October 2 - Laval, Quebec - Place Bell
October 4 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
October 7 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
October 8 - Chicago, IL - United Center
October 10 - Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre
October 13 - Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place
October 14 - Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome
October 16 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
October 17 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
October 18 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
October 21 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 22 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theatre
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas. 8 p.m. Friday, September 22, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $75 to $235 via ticketmaster.com.