Winter Music Conference Returns in 2019 With Ultra's Support

In the past few years, New Times has been critical of the direction the once-revered Winter Music Conference was headed. The issues went beyond the squabble organizers had with Ultra Music Festival in 2010. WMC's problems stemmed from its failure to evolve and stay ahead of dance-music trends. If you want to be the voice of authority on a subject, you should wholeheartedly command it — something WMC failed to do once EDM became one of the buzziest music genres around.

It also didn't help that events at South by Southwest began incorporating dance music into well-respected music panels. The SXSW brand is so strong it seemed like musicians, producers, and industry folks were abandoning WMC in droves.