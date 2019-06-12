The Age of Team-Up Tours: Why Co-Headlining Concerts Are Becoming More Common

In recent years, there’s one type of show that’s become practically unavoidable for concertgoers: the co-headlining tour. What was once a particularly rare practice among established acts has become one of the most common trends in live music, with team-up tours commanding summer rosters at venues around the country. South Florida alone has dozens of these shows slated for the next few months, from Korn & Alice in Chains to Beck & Cage the Elephant.

It’s not just rock bands that are employing the co-headlining tactic any more, either. Mary J. Blige & Nas are touring together, as are 311 & Dirty Heads. A practice that began with classic rock acts like REO Speedwagon & Styx quickly spread across the musical spectrum. Now more unique cross-genre team-ups are happening, like this summer’s Blink-182 & Lil Wayne co-headlining tour.

Is this growing trend a good or bad thing for an industry that used to be built on massive headlining shows? For every act that can consistently sell out arena shows around the world, such as Foo Fighters or Drake, there are a dozen that have seen their draw swiftly diminish as traditional methods of exposure have become more ineffective. Basically, there just aren’t many artists left who can attract enough fans to fill these venues.

In a conversation with Jesse Stoll, senior talent buyer and promoter for AEG Presents, he explained that “the days of acts selling out amphitheaters and arenas are getting more difficult,” adding “team-ups help acts take the step up to a larger venue, and create an angle to vie for ticket buyers’ money.”

Indeed, many of these acts have begun to employ the strategy of co-headlining with another band of stature in order to play bigger stages than it would be able to command on its own. Take, for example, the Pixies. A beloved and massively influential band that could likely sell out a theater of 3,000-5,000 fans in the right market. Rather than spend the summer playing theaters, last year the group opted to co-headline with fellow alt-rock stalwarts Weezer and tour at significantly larger venues.

One of the clearest benefits of the team-up strategy for the acts involved is that more exposure is provided by playing bigger venues with a greater diversity among the fans in attendance. As artists rely more heavily each year on revenue from touring, they’ve been pushed to find new ways to get people out to their shows. Blink-182 and Lil Wayne’s tour is a perfect example, with both acts likely to gain a new audience in fans who wouldn’t normally have gone to see them each separately. It certainly doesn’t hurt that promotions such as Live Nation’s $20 lawn tickets to certain summer shows will get even more fans in the door.

Perhaps the constantly growing festival landscape has something to do with this trend. In an age of seemingly endless proliferation of massive music festivals, maybe it’s becoming more and more difficult for traditional shows to sell tickets. Why would you spend $100 to see one band when you can spend $250 for a full weekend of music that includes that band? With more and more festivals popping up around the country, and the accompanying radius clauses that some of them carry, it’s more difficult than ever for single acts to plot profitable tours.

Though the team-up trend seems to indicate an increasing struggle to sell tickets, industry insiders like Stoll say the exact opposite. “The state of the industry is super healthy right now,” he says. “It’s becoming a more competitive space and there’s room for it; supply and demand is rising, and ticket sales are rising.”

Promoters point to newer acts, born from contemporary mediums, that are selling out venues with little-to-no traditional exposure as one cause for the changing landscape. Stoll mentioned the vast influence of Netflix in breaking the careers of many new comedians, and spoke about podcasters’ quick break into the live entertainment industry with almost immediate success because of their intimate connection with their listeners. These are entirely new markets within the live entertainment industry, and they've been broken wide open in a short period of time due to the new ways that entertainers can connect with audiences.

This increased competition, and lack of reliance on traditional mediums like radio, has created a market where older acts are fighting for relevance, and co-headlining tours allow them to drive growth by performing to new crowds.

“The days of acts acts selling out amphitheaters and arenas are getting more difficult,” Stoll says, adding, “acts that have never played these big venues in the past are selling out larger venues now when they’re packaged together.”

So is this trend of team-up tours a good thing or a bad thing for the fans who are actually buying the tickets? It depends on how you gauge the issue. There’s certainly a more diverse slate of shows and events for ticket buyers to choose from, and the saturated market can oftentimes drive down ticket prices, making it more affordable to attend more shows. It can also give fans a compelling way to be exposed to new music, with opportunities to see and hear acts for the first time that they wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity to. but on the other hand, it could mean getting stuck paying double the price to see your favorite group because of a co-headliner you don’t care for.

Whether live music fans like it or not, the age of co-headlining tours is here, and the trend doesn't seem to be fading away any time soon.