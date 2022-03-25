Your Guide to Ultra Music Festival 2022 Set Times and Livestream

That said, driving and parking in downtown Miami will be a challenge. If you can take the Metrorail or Brightline downtown, you'll avoid the possibility of sitting in traffic trying to get to Bayfront Park. Also, be aware that Ultra's footprint spills over into the northbound lane of Biscayne Boulevard. The street will be closed directly in front of the festival, and all traffic will be rerouted to the southbound lane.
If you're wondering what you can and can't bring into the park, Ultra has a handy-dandy guide to its security policies. (Fanny packs and earplugs are in; stuffed animals and glow sticks are out.)
There are no COVID-19 restrictions, but hand-sanitizing and hand-wash stations will be available throughout the grounds. (Festival porta-potties are disgusting; it wouldn't be unwise to pack your own sanitizer or wipes.)
Be aware that tickets to Ultra are sold out. If you hope to score tickets at the gate, don't bother — stay home. Scalpers will be roaming around downtown, but there's no guarantee the tickets are authentic.
Luckily, Ultra is bringing back its #UltraLive livestream, which can be viewed at ultramusicfestival.com. Here are the broadcast times:
- Friday, March 25: 3:30 p.m. to midnight
- Saturday, March 26: 4 p.m. to midnight
- Sunday, March 27: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Those who scored a ticket, however, will have plenty of choices across six stages. Ultra has released the set times for the weekend, but note that it's subject to change, so pay attention to alerts sent via the Ultra app.
Below is the entire Ultra lineup and set times, with a yet-to-be-announced act set to take the Main Stage on Sunday at 9 p.m. (It's safe to say it's probably not Daft Punk.)
