Ultra Announces Resistance 2020 Phase One Lineup

Ultra must be following the impeachment closely, because Resistance is back and bigger than ever.
Bad political humor aside, the festival's techno-minded initiative has announced the first phase of acts who'll be playing at Ultra's 2020 edition on March 20 to 22.
First off, the back-to-back sets: Ultra really seems to be pushing collaborative DJ sets as a way of freshening up its lineups, which have featured a familiar roster of players in recent years. This time, Jamie Jones, Carl Cox, and the Martinez Brothers will all be sharing mixing duties for their first-ever back-to-back-to-back-to-back with one another. Cox will also be doing a b2b with Maceo Plex, and the triple threat of Dubfire, Nicole Moudaber, and Paco Osuna will be offering their own b3b.
And that's just the headliners.
The solo acts slotted for this year's iteration of Resistance include Richie Hawtin, Tale of Us, Loco Dice, CamelPhat, Eats Everything, and more. Cox, Ultra's global ambassador for the Resistance brand, will also be DJing on his lonesome in addition to the shared sets he's currently scheduled for. The undercard is stacked as well, boasting a live set from techno producer Matador in addition to appearances from Butch, Nastia, Popof, and others. More acts are due to be announced as Ultra approaches.
In accordance with the festival's new layout, Resistance is rearranging itself at the northern end of Bayfront Park. Multiple areas will be highlighted, including a new stage called the Cove on the edge of Biscayne Bay. The Carl Cox Megastructure will return, of course, and Resistance itself will finally expand to cover all three days of the festival.
At Ultra's troubled 2019 edition on Virginia Key, the sidebar was revamped into a new area called Resistance Island, which New Times called "the clear and undisputed winner of Ultra 2019." It seems as though Ultra wants to keep that beach-y atmosphere alive at Bayfront.
Tickets are currently still on sale for Ultra 2020 at ultramusicfestival.com, with a 3-day GA pass going for $399.95. Here's the entire Resistance Phase One lineup:
Resistance 2020
Headliners:
Adam Beyer x Cirez D
Amelie Lens
Anna
CamelPhat
Carl Cox
Dubfire B3B Nicole Moudaber B3B Paco Osuna
Eats Everything
Gorgon City
Jamie Jones B3B Carl Cox B3B The Martinez Brothers
Loco Dice
Maceo Plex B2B Carl Cox
Nic Fanciulli
Pan-Pot
Richie Hawtin
Solardo
Tale of Us
Special Guests:
Anfisa Letyago
Artbat
Brennen Grey
Butch
Christopher Coe (Live)
Dom Dolla
Enrico Sangiuliano
Matador (Live)
Michael Bibi B2B Dennis Cruz
Nastia
Popof
Rafa Barrios
Reinier Zonneveld (Live)
Technasia B3B Hector B3B Carlo Lio
Resistance at Ultra Music Festival 2020. Friday to Sunday, March 20 to 22, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. Tickets are $399.95 at ultramusicfestival.com.
