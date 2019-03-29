Ultra Music Festival 2019 Live Stream Schedule

Did the task of figuring out how to get to and from Virginia Key this weekend seem like too much? Don't worry — Ultra Music Festival isn't going to leave the dance-music fans who decided to stay home hanging.

The beloved Ultra Live stream returns this year, so fire up your laptop or TV streaming device, invite a couple of friends over, and pretend like you're at the festival from the comfort of your own home — minus the poor bathroom access. If you're the kind of dance-music fan who turns up their nose at EDM, Ultra's Resistance brand has its own dedicated feed as well.

First-day highlights include avant-garde producer Sophie, guitarist Tom Morello, a newly reunited Dog Blood, and the overexposed Marshmello. Over at the Resistance feed, expect sets by Adam Beyer, who will be DJ'ing solo after Eric Prydz dropped out due to medical issues, and Loco Dice. Oddly, both Nic Fanciulli and Carl Cox's sets will be streamed both on the Ultra Live and Resistance Live feeds.