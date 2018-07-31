Tritonal Brings Electronic Music With a Cause to LIV

Austin is known for its guitar music. Few people think of the Texas capital as an EDM hot spot, but electronic geniuses Tritonal call it home. "I came from a Texan musical family," explains one half of the duo, Chad Cisneros. "My grandparents played guitar and piano. They had my mom and her sisters cut records as a family band of gospel and Christian music."

As a teenager, Cisneros was attracted to less holy music. "I got into the Chemical Brothers, Prodigy, and Crystal Method. It wasn't dance music, but it was electronic. I got caught up in the rave scene, which had me start asking DJs where they got their vinyl. I started going to underground record shops, and on the internet, I'd find mixes from Radio 1 or Ibiza."

It was on the internet that he found the other half of Tritonal, Dave Reed. "We met through an online forum on a synthesizer we both owned, Access Virus TI," Cisneros says. "It was the first synthesizer that connected to hard drives and acted like an audio interface. It allowed us to arrange 16 tracks simultaneously." While Reed was in Washington, D.C., and Cisneros was in Texas, they sent each other clips of their music. After a while, Reed decided to move to Texas and commit to their musical partnership.