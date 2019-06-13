The Best Things to Do During Wynwood Pride Weekend

In just over a week, the inaugural Wynwood Pride Music Festival will be taking over the Wynwood Marketplace with a weekend of music performances, drag performances, DJ sets, and more to celebrate the full spectrum of diversity in Miami during National LGBTQ Pride Month. To help you better plan your weekend, we've rounded up a list of events taking place ahead of the fest, during the festival, and events at surrounding venues. Here are the ten best events during Wynwood Pride weekend.

Score a pair of VIP tickets to Wynwood Pride Festival with Miami's Favorite Drag Performer, Karla Croqueta. Photo by Karli Evans

Bingo with Karla Croqueta and Wynwood Pride. Can't quite swing VIP tickets to Wynwood Pride Festival? If the numbers are in your favor, you can win a pair at bingo with Miami's best drag performer, Karla Croqueta, on June 19th. Additional prizes from Technique Records, Panther Coffee, and Sweat Records are also up for grabs. Bingo at Gramps on Wednesday night is a weekly highlight in the Magic City, especially when it's with one of the city's funniest drag performers. Start your Wynwood Pride weekend early. Bingo at Gramps starts at 9 p.m. and is free to play. 9 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, June 19 at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Dorian Electra Photo by Karli Evans

Dorian Electra's "Daddy Like" Release Party. The biggest rager of 2018 was, without a doubt, Charli XCX and Dorian Electra's Femmebot Fantasy at 1306. Have a look for yourself. New Times called it one of the best shows in Miami last year. So if you miss Dorian Electra's performance at Wynwood Pride Fest, the joke's on you. Ahead of the fest, join Dorian Electra for Daddy Does Miami, a release party celebrating the new single "Daddy Like," at 27 Restaurant at the Freehand Miami alongside Occupy the Disco and Juanita LaBanjee. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at 27 Restaurant at the Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; freehandhotels.com/miami/27-restaurant. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Don't miss DJ Hottpants' set. Photo by Chris Carter

Double Stubble. It's the night before the first-ever Wynwood Pride fest kicks off. Are you ready to rage? Practice those moves and get down to the sounds of Italo-disco, classic disco, and nu-disco with residents DJs Mystic Bill, Terence Tabeau, and DJ Hottpants. Prevention305 will be in the building educating revelers about PrEP, their organization's services, and contraceptives. Enjoy $5 cans of Peroni, $20 Peroni buckets, and performances by Hope Hillcum, Jahsyra Pryce, Karma Sutra, and Mami Issues. Just one piece of advice: Don't go too hard — there's still a weekend of fabulous events to follow. You can also catch DJ Hottpants' set at the fest on Saturday, June 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Thursday, June 20, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Wynwood; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Get it. Photo by Karli Evans

Catwalk: A Night of Vogue. Wynwood Pride gets 10s across the board for its fierce lineup. But if you really want to gag, you better make time to stop by Miami’s premier mini ball, Catwalk. The event, hosted by Nikki Mizrahi, will pop-up for two nights at the festival featuring cash prizes, legendary Florida houses, and beats by Goodroid and Bonnie Beats. The open categories are vogue performance, runway, and realness. If there's one event you need to attend during the festival weekend, it's this one. Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; wynwoodpride.com. Admission is free. Additional ticket options cost $25 to $95 via eventbrite.com.

Miss Toto returns to Miami for Pride. Photo by Honest Henry

Miss Toto's Fun House. Miss Toto is back from Chicago and bringing festival attendees Miss Toto's Fun House. So you already know it's about to go down. Miss Toto's Fun House will feature games, carnival eats, the Love Below, and two nights of Celebrity Deathmatch (June 21 and 22) featuring Aura Velvet, Aurora Whorealis, Azula Faux Sapphire, Brittish Jay Foxx, Juanita LaBanjee, Karla Croqueta, Kat Wilderness, King Femme, FKA Twink, Morphine Love, Patent Pending, Petty Boop, and Vex the Thing. Spinning the heat at Miss Toto's Fun House is Antpuke, Gami, Getface, Deadthiago, Jerrious B, Jun Ill, Louie Arson, Manuvers, Pazmal, Sharpsound, Spinelli, Telescope Thieves, and The Saddest Angel. This event is sure to be a festival highlight, so don't you dare miss out. Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 23, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; wynwoodpride.com. Admission is free. Additional ticket options cost $25 to $95 via eventbrite.com.

Get down at Noche de Perreo. Out of Service

Noche de Perreo. Warning: Shit is about to get wild at Wynwood Pride. If you were planning on keeping it cute this weekend, good luck with that. On Friday, June 21, from 9 p.m. to midnight, get down with that Kendall honey like your mom isn't watching on Instagram live to your favorite throwback reggaeton hits courtesy of DJ Ic3. This is just your warmup before Saturday's Ivy Queen set. Dale. 9 p.m. to midnight, Friday, June 21, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; wynwoodpride.com. Admission is free. Additional ticket options cost $25 to $95 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Catch Kat Wilderness at Wigwood Invasion. Photo by Karli Evans

Wigwood Invasion. It's been about four months since the last Wigwood drag fest, and we're all feeling the void. But fear no more, Miami. For one night only, Wigwood will be invading the Wynwood Pride Main Stage with an all-star lineup Saturday, June 22. Catch performances by Adora, Andro Gin, Dasha, FKA Twink, Florida Man, Jackie Jae, Juanita LaBanjee, Kat Wilderness, King Femme, Lady Paraiso, Moda, Morphine Love, Remy Black, Persephone Von Lips, Sunshine Recycling Farm, and TP Lords. Saturday, June 22, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; wynwoodpride.com. Admission is free. Additional ticket options cost $25 to $95 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Join DJ Zehno for Babes & Beats. Photo by Karli Evans

Babes & Beats. Think you have what it takes to battle it out on the decks? The first annual Wynwood Pride DJ throw down is taking over The Deck Wynwood Sunday, June 23rd from 4 to 7 p.m. for a battle of babely proportions. The Babes and Beats contest with DJ Zehno will feature prizes, and most importantly, bragging rights. For a chance to show your skills on the ones and twos, send an email to pandoraeventsinfo@gmail.com with subject line "DJ Contest" with your DJ name, SoundCloud mix, genre of music played, and phone number. May the best babe win. 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 23, at the Deck Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave., Wynwood; thedeckwynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Have you started planning your weekend? Photo by Carina Mask

Nu Disco Sundays Pride Edition with Jellybean Benitez. No matter where you turn in Wynwood this weekend, there's bound to be a party in celebration of pride. So if you want to see and do everything during this jammed-packed weekend, you'll have to plan to party day and night. Make your way to Wynwood's No. 3 Social rooftop bar and lounge for a party in the sunlight. Boogie to the sounds of Studio 54’s original DJ Jellybean Benitez and an opening set by Beki Powell. Save a buck and take advantage of the drink specials featuring $10 Ketel One and Don Julio drinks all night long. Doors for this event open at 2 p.m, music starts at 4 p.m. 2 p.m., Sunday, June 23, at No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar & Lounge, 50 NW 24th St., Wynwood; no3social.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Say goodbye to Wynwood Pride at the official closing party. Photo by Karli Evans

Daddy Issues Miami. You'll be shaking your ass all weekend thanks to killer performances and kick-ass DJs at the inaugural Wynwood Pride festival. But just like your weekend-long inebriated state, all good things must come to an end. Say goodbye to Wynwood Pride with the international party brand Daddy Issues at the Deck Wynwood, featuring sets by Mystic Bill and Mateo Segade alongside hosts Ollywood, Miss Toto, Florida Man, FKA Twink, Alphie, Tarzan, and Nakovy. Until next year, Wynwood Pride. 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., Sunday, June 23, at The Deck Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave., Wynwood; thedeckwynwood.com. Admission costs $15 via eventbrite.com.