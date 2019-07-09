Red Bull's Dance Your Style to Crown the Southeast's Greatest Hip-Hop Dancer

So you think you can dance? The performers of Dance Your Style might convince you to take a few lessons.

The competition, coming to Story Nightclub July 27 courtesy of Red Bull, pits 16 impressive hip-hop dance competitors against each other. Each must show off their skills on the floor, and one will crowned the regional champion.

The twist? You can move however you like.

"Red Bull Dance Your Style is all about giving freedom to dancers," explains Red Bull's announcement. "There’s no planned choreography, no prechosen music or one dedicated style of dance. It’s all about embracing the moment and moving to the beat."

So from locking to popping to waacking and beyond, there'll be something for every street dance aficionado to appreciate on this stage. A series of head-to-head face-offs are judged by audience members, determining which of the 16 performers can continue to compete and ultimately win the regional title.

Celebrated Miami writer, dancer, teacher and actor Rudi Goblen will host the event, and dancers will battle it out to the sounds of Miami's own DJ Zea. Here's hoping those familiar faces will give the 305 contestants an extra hometown advantage over competition from Tampa, Orlando, and even as far as Washington, D.C.

Miami is one of six cities to host Red Bull's regional qualifying rounds, joining Honolulu, Washington D.C., Boston, New Orleans and Los Angeles. Winners of each round will move on to a final competition in Las Vegas in September — and that event's winner will advance to a worldwide final competition taking place in Paris in October.

At the first qualifier in Honolulu last month, dancers from San Francisco and Las Vegas traveled to Hawaii to take on hometown talents like Jack "Hijack" Rabanal, who emerged the victor. The next qualifier takes place in D.C. July 20 before the series moves on to Miami.

Red Bull Dance Your Style. 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Story, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; storynightclub.com. Tickets cost $10 via tixr.com.