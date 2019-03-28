Michael Brun's Bayo Block Party Aims to Give Back to Little Haiti During Miami Music Week

The word bayo means "to give" or "give it to them" in Kreyol. For Haitian DJ/producer Michael Brun, whose Bayo party will take over the Little Haiti Cultural Complex this Sunday, the word has special meaning within the quickly gentrifying neighborhood.

“What is happening in Little Haiti is happening all over the world," says Brun, who was born in Port-au-Prince. "Every week there was something new. As someone who’s lived there, I think it’s important to preserve the culture. There’s a population of people who have lived there before gentrification, and keeping their voices alive is important. Don’t forget about the past and the community. Seeing all the changes are great as long as it’s not hurting other people.”

The electronic scene in South Florida has exploded in the past decade, and Miami Music Week has become one of the world's most recognized EDM events. Last year, the city welcomed more than 1,200 artists, hosted over 300 events, and saw 85 local venues hold functions while hundreds of thousands of fans flooded Miami to enjoy the music they love. Electronic music has played a huge role in unifying the generations but has also gentrified many culturally rich areas of the city, forcing them to adjust to the Miami Music Week marathon now celebrating its eighth year.