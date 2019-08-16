The New Vampire Weekend Is Way More Fun

A decade after the release of its debut album, Vampire Weekend is leaning into onstage spontaneity.

It’s not quite a reboot or a reset, but Vampire Weekend is in the midst of an aesthetic renaissance. Gone are the days of the Ezra Koenig-led indie rock band bearing its reputation as pretentious, preppy indie-rockers.

Well, maybe not entirely. But there’s no denying that the band that released Father of the Bride earlier this year is drastically different from the one that came to prominence singing about Cape Cod and grammatical anomalies way back in 2008.

More than a decade into its career, Vampire Weekend is six years removed from the dense, complex triumph of Modern Vampires of the City, the group’s last record to feature multi-instrumentalist and producer Rostam Batmanglij as an official member. Now, following a lengthy hiatus, the group once derided as self-important Ivy-Leaguers has made a transition into a markedly different era.

Though the musicians’ preppy clothes and their detractors’ preconceived notions have remained relatively intact, Ezra Koenig is leading the group through a calculated transformation into the millennial answer to the Grateful Dead.

In the live setting, Vampire Weekend is more adventurous than it’s ever been before. There's been an increased emphasis on variation in setlists, improvisational jams, inclusion of offbeat covers, and the group has even started taking requests from fans, leading to much more spontaneous shows.

Take "Sunflower," the catchy, charming single featuring contributions from The Internet’s Steve Lacy. It’s perhaps the biggest earworm that the band has released in over a decade and clocks in at just over two minutes long on the record. In concert, however, the track can balloon closer to ten minutes in length and spirals off into a hard-rock jam that would make '80s metal bands proud.

This new ambiance around the band began during the lead-up to Father of the Bride, a looser, more playful LP than the band’s previous work. Father managed to maintain the vibrant spirit of the group’s 2008 self-titled debut, taking a step away from the density of Modern Vampires in favor of a more free-spirited approach.

Put simply, it seems Vampire Weekend is having way more fun than ever before.

This reinvented Vampire Weekend doesn’t shy away from uninhibited silliness, from selling a T-shirt featuring all its other T-shirt designs to the occasional performance of Bob Dylan’s “Jokerman” in homage to Koenig’s comic obsession with the terrible font of the same name. The band is also making a point of taking requests from fans who show up wearing bucket hats.

This much is certain: When Vampire Weekend takes the stage at the James L. Knight Center on August 24, fans can expect a very different experience than the one the band provided during its two-night run at the Fillmore back in 2014. If you plan to attend, don’t forget your bucket hat.

Vampire Weekend. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 800-745-3000; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $47.50 to $67.50 via livenation.com.