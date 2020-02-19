Trippie Redd Reveals His "Love Scars" to Talk Heartbreak, XXXTentacion, and His First #1 Album

Trippie Redd is more familiar with the emotional lows of heartache than he'd like. The Canton, Ohio rapper has built a considerable following and endeared himself to listeners through his lovesick ballads, trademark emo wails, and all-around candidness. His newest project, November 2019's A Love Letter To You 4 (ALLTY4), is the latest entry in his series of releases detailing his insights into love and heartbreak. Not one to let his emotional woes keep him down, Trippie is currently embarking on his Love Me More Tour, which will bring him to the Fillmore Miami Beach alongside supporting acts Kodie Shane and Blocboy JB on Saturday, February 29.

Trippie Redd stands out among his rap contemporaries, if not for his versatile style, then for the amount of Billboard 200 hits he’s accumulated over his relatively short career. All of his projects, from the 2017 mixtape A Love Letter To You to 2019’s ALLTY4, have landed on the Billboard 200. ALLTY4 topped the chart on December 7, awarding the 20-year-old rapper the first #1 of his career.

Surprisingly humble, he claims he doesn’t like to boast about this achievement. “I try not to gloat over it too much, but it’s amazing,” Trippie tells New Times.

ALLTY4 is part of Trippie’s much-adored A Love Letter To You mixtape series. The records see the emo rapper experimenting with various genres and sonic styles under the thematic umbrella of love and relationships. “Ultimately, the goal of A Love Letter To You, the mixtape brand, is versatile music and love... It’s my emotions that I felt toward multiple females,” he shares.

Last year, Trippie was in a high-profile relationship with New Jersey rapper Coi Leray, collaborating with her on songs like “Everything BoZ” and "Big Dawgs.” He even brought her out in Miami during his performance at the 2019 edition of Rolling Loud Music Festival. Their romance ended around the time of ALLTY4’s assembly, and many of the record's songs allude to their relationship. The first song, “Leray,” seems to include Trippie’s post-breakup musings. He mostly appears bitter, but at one vulnerable moment he admits, “I do miss who I thought you were / And sometimes I'm miserable without you.”

“After ALLTY3, I was gonna chill out and not be in a relationship, but I ended up meeting this other girl and it became a different [relationship]. It ended up not working with her either, and that’s why I keep using that line, ‘I do miss who I thought you were,’ because I thought [she was] somebody different, even my family did,” Trippie divulges.

The other 20 songs on ALLTY4 smoothly transition through the five stages of grief one might feel after the dissolution of a relationship. Heartbreak and sadness abound on tracks such as “Who Needs Love” and “Love Sick.” Darker, more aggressive songs then follow on the likes of “Death” and “The Grinch,” where Trippie utilizes bold beats and brash vocals to emphasize his anger. Towards the end, things simmer down as Trippie explores his replenished confidence with pump-up anthems “RMP” and “M’s.”

“Songs like ‘The Grinch’ and ‘Death’ came about because… I’m angry, I’m mad, like damn- I had to let the screaming parts out, you know? Then I had to get my confidence back up, talk about some money, but... [ALLTY4] shows all of my emotions,” Trippie says.

The record's emotional quality stems from more than just Trippie's romantic hardships. ALLTY4 also includes contributions from two late artists who were widely mourned: XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD. “All For Me” featuring Miami rapper Smokepurrp concludes with an outro by the "Look at Me!" rapper, taken from an excerpt of his 2018 “My Heart and Yours” vlog. In it, X details how he feels hopeless about love, having been let down by partners in the past. He and Trippie were frequent collaborators and friends despite a short beef in 2018, making the Broward County artist's inclusion all the more special.

“We looked up to each other as mentors… We came up the same way: alone, by ourselves, young, but [also] different. He dealt with a lot more than I had to deal with, but I feel like the emotional attachment we both had to our music and just what we went through — that’s what made us who we are, that’s how we got as big as we got,” Trippie says of his friendship with X.

Juice WRLD appears on the popular track “6 Kiss,” along with Gifford, Florida rapper YNW Melly. Sadly, the late Chicago rapper passed away on December 8, 2019, due to an accidental overdose after landing at Midway International Airport. Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd had collaborated on songs for each other’s respective projects frequently and were good friends, even appearing on the popular No Jumper podcast together.

ALLTY4 is an ode to many things — love, heartbreak, and in some ways Trippie’s late friends —and there’s a lot to unpack over its lengthy tracklist. Even with the volume of work he's produced so far, don’t expect the Ohio rapper to slow down anytime soon. A deluxe version of ALLTY4 will reportedly drop shortly, and his rock-oriented record Neon Shark is tentatively set to be released this year.

The Love Me More Tour will bring ALLTY4's 21 diverse tracks to the stage in an electrifying way; Trippie’s concerts are not known for being laidback outings. There's a reason his Fillmore show — like many of his other tour dates — is already sold out. Fortunately, resale tickets are still up for grabs. If your Valentine's Day didn’t go as planned, this may be the perfect cathartic event to close out February. Because really, “Who Needs Love”?

Trippie Redd. With Kodie Shane and Blocboy JB. 8 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Resale tickets start at $137 via livenation.com.