The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Tortuga Music Festival, 3Lau, Sound Money Fest, and More

This week, Tortuga Music Festival washes on the shores of Fort Lauderdale Beach for three days of country music; 3Lau takes over the decks at LIV; and the Bitcoin Conference's Sound Money Festival brings together a lineup that includes Deadmau5, Run the Jewels, CL, and Logic.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, April 4

Drug Church: With One Step Closer, Soul Blind, and Lurk, 7 p.m., $18. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Tom Witek: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, April 5

Drew Tucker & the New Standard: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Warsaw Philharmonic: 8 p.m., $29-$99. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Wednesday, April 6

Jimmie Vaughan and Samantha Fish: 8 p.m., $40-$70. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Laroz: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Snoh Aalegra: With Ama Lou, 8 p.m., $38.50-$59.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Zach Bartholomew: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Thursday, April 7

MK Double Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The Music of Cream: 8 p.m., $37.50-$57.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Omer Adam: 8 p.m., $130-$230. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Phantoms: 10 p.m., $20. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Skip Marley: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Swann Decamme and Rader: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Tiësto: 8 p.m., TBA. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Yu Su: 10 p.m., $10-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Friday, April 8

Bella Boo: 11 p.m., $10-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Bob Dylan Symposium: With Sarah Lee Guthrie, This Frontier Needs Heroes, Nick County, Daniel Milewski and Stillblue., 8 p.m., $15. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Carlos Varela: 8 p.m., $60-$80. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Dom Dolla: With Torren Foot., 5 p.m.-3 a.m., $20-$60. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61st St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

Joel Dasilva: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Jubilee and Leonce: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Luciana Souza and Vince Mendoza: 8 p.m., $40-$115. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Powerglove: 8 p.m., $15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Pretty Pink: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Simon Grossmann: 8 p.m., $35-$45. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Surge: 11 p.m., $10-$15. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Tiësto: 11 p.m., $110. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Tonstartssbandht: 8 p.m., $15-$17. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Tortuga Music Festival: With Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Nelly, and others., 12 p.m., $249-$2,049. Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-828-7275.

Saturday, April 9

3Lau: 11 p.m., $70. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Battle Grounds: With K-Shine., 9 p.m., $20. The Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-860-5634, thejointofmiami.com.

Carlos Varela: 8 p.m., $60-$80. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

El Chulo y El Kamel: 8:30 p.m., $50-$70. La Scala de Miami, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-803-8194, lascalademiami.com.

FM Generation Series: Ticket to the Moon: 8 p.m., $23.36. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.

Ground Zero: With Alex Dovo, Carbon Nerve, Cespedes, Poizd, and others., 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Luciano, Rhadoo, and Maher Daniel: 11 p.m., $15-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Marco Antonio Solis: 8 p.m., $54.75-$494.75. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Markus Schulz: 10 p.m., $20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Nhii: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Pimpinela: 8 p.m., $86-$214. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Poison Clan: 9 p.m., $20-$25. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Rauw Alejandro: 8 p.m., $59-$179. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Robbie Rivera: 10 p.m., Free-$25. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Robert Hood: With Ms. Mada and Sister System., 11 p.m., $10-$30. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

The Runaway Grooms: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Sound Money Fest: With Logic, Steve Aoki, CL, Deadmau5, Run the Jewels, San Holo, and others., 10 a.m.-10 p.m., $110. Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, 305-673-7311, miamibeachconvention.com.

Tortuga Music Festival: With Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Nelly, and others., 12 p.m., $249-$2,049. Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-828-7275.

The Ultimate Queen Celebration: With Marc Martel., 8 p.m., $39-$99. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Sunday, April 10

Carlos Varela: 8 p.m., $60-$80. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Kenny G: 7 p.m., $47.50-$97.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Michael Bibi: 10 p.m., $20-$100. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Miguel Poveda: 7:30 p.m., $25-$95. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

New Edition: With Charlie Wilson and Jodeci, 7 p.m., $69.50-$169.50. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Tortuga Music Festival: With Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Nelly, and others., 12 p.m., $249-$2,049. Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-828-7275.

Yoli Mayor: 12:30 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.