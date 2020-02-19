The Rhythm Foundation Welcomes the 2020s With Social, a New Monthly Event Series

The late Haitian troubadour and former Port-au-Prince Mayor Manu Charlemagne, shares the stage with a young fan at Big Night in Little Haiti.

When the Rhythm Foundation began in 1988, there was no easy access to the world wide web, at least not with regards to the Internet. For many residents, intercultural contact came from watching National Geographic, the nightly news, or crucially, going to one of the foundation’s “world beat” shows. Early acts included the likes of South Africa’s legendary jazz artists Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba, both of which the Rhythm Foundation managed to organize via fax and snail-mail.

Three decades later, the non-profit international music presenter is still pumping out positive global vibes, thanks in large part to its adaptability. This spring, the Rhythm Foundation is inviting Miamians to join it in welcoming the 2020s through Social, a new monthly culinary arts and music project at the North Beach Bandshell.

“Miami used to have this inferiority thing where it was only good it if came from New York or Europe. Now I think Miami people are very proud of ourselves,” says Laura Quinlan, a lifelong Miamian. She has worked with the foundation since its inception, and served as its executive director for decades until 2018, when she passed the baton to her husband James Quinlan, one of the organization’s cofounders.

The Intersection of Reggae, Punk Rock, and Old People

When James first moved here in 1986, Miami Beach was considered “God’s Waiting Room” because of its high number of elderly residents, many of them former garment industry workers or even Holocaust survivors. But as that population began to fade and younger more diverse residents moved in, a few cultural visionaries felt the area could be preserved and revitalized by staging modern entertainment in historic spaces. This included the Cameo Theater on Washington Avenue in South Beach; in 1986, Miami promoter Paco de Onis obtained a 25-year lease on the building and invited James, a music promoter in New York City, to move to South Beach to establish a whole new scene.

“Miami Beach was considered a no man's land in the music business. I remember my colleagues in New York City saying ‘Well, nice knowing you. I’m afraid I'm going to just have to take your card out of the rolodex now because what you're doing is career suicide,’” recalls James.

But as the venue transformed, so too did South Beach’s cultural landscape. At the Cameo, Onis and James hosted a wide variety of international artists such as Jamaican reggae acts Burning Spear and Dennis Brown as well as Nigerian pop star King Sunny Adé. Even more easily marketable acts like Bad Brains, the Dead Milkmen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the legendary Motorhead made appearances.

James and Paco even produced together one of the first shows for the newly renovated Bayfront Park. The brainchild of then-Florida Governor Bob Graham, Carib Musical was a massive 1988 benefit concert featuring singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, best known for his song "Margaritaville," Latin music legend Eddie Palmieri from the legendary Fania All Stars label, and world-renowned Haitian band Tabou Combo. The funds provided a scholarship to bring students from the Caribbean into Florida’s public university system.

The pair founded the Rhythm Foundation that same year. By making it a non-profit, they could fund the costs of international travel more easily. Shortly afterwards, Paco left to work in the Latin American film industry and James married Laura, who then took charge of the Rhythm Foundation. For the next three decades, James chaired the board while working on other cultural projects for Miami Dade College, the City of Miami Beach, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, and his own ventures.

The Transatlantic Festival: The World Beat’s Winter Music Conference

By the early 2000s the Cameo Theater had become a DJ-centric venue, and the Winter Music Conference, which began in Miami Beach in 1985, was now attracting up to 100,000 people a year. The Rhythm Foundation realized it could bridge these musical experiences by creating a more modern world-beat program called the TransAtlantic Music Festival. Running from 2003 to 2017, this yearly event brought in acts such as Bajofondo Tango Club and Nouvelle Vague from France; Chambao from Spain; Seu Jorge and Ceu from Brazil; Jorge Drexler from Uruguay; Ana Tijoux from Chile; Seun Kuti and Bombino from Nigeria; Tinariwen from Mali; and New York City’s Yerba Buena.

Miami’s own Latin funk scene grew as well, spurred largely by modern transcontinental migration and the speedy communication enabled by the digital age. Recognizing this synergy, the Rhythm Foundation would hire Miami bands like the Spam All Stars, Afrobeta, Locos por Juana, Elastic Bond, Xperimento, Loray Mistik, and Kazak Collective to open its shows.

“Some of those shows were life-changing experiences for me, and I’m certain they were for other artists,” says Spam All Stars founder and leader Andrew Yeomanson, better known as DJ Le Spam. Andrew says these shows empowered the Spam All Stars to begin getting more gigs locally, nationally, and abroad. “[The Rhythm Foundation's shows] had an amazing positive effect on our city; so many shared transcendent musical experiences, elevating us and bringing us together.”

Community Redevelopment, Gentrification, and Cultural Adaptation

The TransAtlantic Festival was one of many event series the Rhythm Foundation either created or helped to grow. The organization is also the promoter of the North African and Middle Eastern meditative music program the Axis of Love, Italian HITWeek, Dance Band Night, and the neighborhood activation series Ritmo Doral and Hollywood Arts Park Experience, produced for the local governments of those cities.

But the Quinlans, their board members, and community partners say one of their most memorable series came in 2012, just as the art boom in Wynwood and the Design District began pushing into Little Haiti. In an effort to preserve the neighborhood’s own artistic and cultural integrity, the James L. Knight Foundation provided funding to revitalize its historic Caribbean Market and build behind it the state-of-the-art Little Haiti Cultural Center. The refurbishment came complete with an auditorium, classrooms, and a patio decked out in vibrant Haitian murals.

Community leaders also hoped the center and the programming it generated would break down racial and class biases, giving the neighborhood and its people their rightful recognition on the global stage. The Republic of Haiti is the fruit of the world’s first successful uprising of enslaved peoples from Africa. Many historians say Haitian migration to cities like Miami comes from years of retaliatory post-colonial global policies that have wreaked havoc on the nation’s economy and political capacity. All of this history prompted Jamaican-born entrepreneur, philanthropist, and community activist Julie Mansfield Soimaud to join forces with the cultural center and the Rhythm Foundation to create the arts and music program Big Night in Little Haiti. The event series was held on the third Friday of every month.

“We saw an opportunity not only to spotlight a neighborhood with an incredibly rich cultural legacy, but also to make entertainment accessible to that same community,” Julie tells New Times.

Local Miami artist and musician Jude Papaloko Thegenus and his band Loray Mistik perform at Big Night in Little Haiti. Luis Olazábal

The event showcased a wide array of Haitian genres including konpa, rasin, twoubadou, and jazz, and some of Haiti’s biggest bands, including Tabou Combo, Magnum Band, and RAM. It also showcased the city's best local Haitian talent including troubadour and former Port-au-Prince Mayor Manno Charlemagne and the band Loray Mistik, led by well-known artist and musician Jude Papaloko Thegenus.

“It was the best thing that ever happened to Little Haiti,” says Jude. “It brought people to the neighborhood and opened the doors to everyone. Everyone was treated as an equal.”

No longer a Rhythm Foundation initiative, the project lives on as a City of Miami event called Sounds of Little Haiti. And while the Little Haiti Cultural Center continues to represent South Florida’s Haitian community, rising real estate costs have prompted many longtime residents to move away.

Multicultural preservation and promotion is a “very challenging road,” admits Rhythm Foundation Board Member Asa Sealy. An immigrant from Trinidad and Tobago, he made his mark on South Florida by founding Miami’s Caribbean Carnival, the largest of its kind in the United States. “On the one hand, your approach is that it’s for the community, and you see it as a positive contribution. But yes, you’re going to run into individuals who don’t get that picture.”

He says he has remained on the Rhythm Foundation’s board for over a decade because it has tried to so hard to build a more inclusive Miami.

“The Rhythm Foundation has been able to very diplomatically maneuver through making sure the city or the programming or the venue is well-positioned to grow,” he says. “It’s so in tune to the communities, and I think the communities appreciate that the foundation is able to leverage its cultural sensitivity to what these different pockets require.”

Social, the Event Series and Its Concept

Amid gentrification, border crises, travel bans, police brutality, hate crimes, and a depleted natural environment, it’s pretty evident community engagement efforts are as urgent now as they were during the years of the Cold War and Apartheid. And in a place as cosmopolitan as Miami, diverse people-to-people parties might be just the ticket to bringing the world a little closer together.

The Rhythm Foundation will try and do just that when it holds the first edition of Social on Thursday, February 20 at the North Beach Bandshell. This month’s edition will honor Black History Month by featuring the music of Florida’s Southern Soul band Black Dove and cooking from Sparky’s Jerk Cuisine, Soul Samples, Chicosan, and La Gringa Osteria. The March 19 program will be centered on wellness and feature a performance by Miami avant-dance duo Afrobeta and a yoga workout from Skylight Yoga.

And with a new nine-year lease on the Bandshell, James is confident the Rhythm Foundation has plenty of time to continue the hard work of community cohesion. In fact, he says the Bandshell’s location in one of South Florida’s most diverse neighborhoods makes it the perfect “town center.”

“Programs at the Bandshell provide a neutral space where all of these publics can gather and celebrate some of the most basic and common human pleasures together: music and food,” he says. “Although many of the programs are coming from culturally specific traditions, we offer them to the wider public in a welcoming setting that is multi-generational and multi-cultural.”

For Laura, Social presents an opportunity for Miamians to celebrate their experiences as a microcosm of the world.

“Now more than ever, there’s an interest in telling Miami stories," she says. "Our stories are always cultural, international, funny, and sad. That’s like a true Miami story. It breaks your heart and it makes you chuckle."

North Beach Social: Black Dove. With DJ Benton. 6 p.m. Thursday, February 20, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free with RSVP via rhythmfoundation.com.



North Beach Social: Afrobeta. 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free with RSVP via rhythmfoundation.com.

North Beach Social: Rambling String Band. 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free with RSVP via rhythmfoundation.com.