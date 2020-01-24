Technique Records Stages a Jazz Cafe to Celebrate Its Second Anniversary

There’s something uniquely special about a record store. Whether it's the unmistakable scent of vinyl or the promise of discovering unexplored worlds of sound hidden amongst the crates, there's a heightened excitement that comes with browsing a shop dedicated solely to music.

For the past two years, Technique Records has given Miami's most dedicated music fans a place to hang out, bolster their collections, and form a community with likeminded sonic obsessives. The store is celebrating its anniversary on Sunday, January 26 with the Jazz Cafe, an event organized in collaboration with Brainville, a Miami-based radio program on local jazz station WDNA 88.9 FM. The gathering will be a day-long affair boasting sounds from local jazz DJs as well as a live performance from Diego Melgar and the Third Ear. On top of the musical offerings, there will also be local food and drink vendors as well as ticket giveaways: customers who purchase $50 or more in merchandise will qualify to receive free concert tickets from the likes of the Fillmore Miami Beach, Gramps, the Ground, and others.

This sort of community-minded engagement has been part and parcel for Technique since its 2018 opening. Store founder Mikey Ramirez attributes his shop's popularity and dedicated customer base in part to the renewed appreciation for physical formats in the streaming era.

“If people listened to music before streaming, they will listen to it after; the physical format will never cease to exist,” he says. As major retailers have ceased selling physical formats, the lane has been opened for local record stores to step in and fill the void.

However, as Ramirez stresses, a record store is only as strong as the curation behind it. Nostalgia for the glory of musical yesteryears isn't enough; without a forward-thinking approach, things can get real stagnant real fast.

“You can tell we put blood, sweat, and tears into this," Ramirez says. “I can’t have one foot in the archaic and not have one foot in the future. The right way to approach this is to bring the right people on your team that have more of a scope of what’s going on and figure out how to bring those people into your store and make them feel welcome. And that’s where the events come in."

EXPAND Photo by Chris Hill

Although Miami is far from lacking in clubs and bars, Technique Records provides a particular high for music junkies who are craving more specialized experiences. As the store manager and event coordinator, Caroline Cardenas is responsible for bringing different scenes together for Technique's weekly in-store programing. From karaoke nights with RnBae Collective to the Ambient Room, and workshops with legendary artists like Egyptian Lover, there’s truly something for everyone at the shop.

“It’s important for us to use Technique Records as a platform for the music community to thrive and as a safe space to share their love for music. A record store shouldn’t just sell music to their customers, it should engage them with workshops, in-store performances, and other events that encourage, reward and influence the music community. The goal with the events in the shop is to inspire each other, to help fuel the music scene in Miami, and to constantly expose each other to new sounds,” says Cardenas.

Technique's drive to spur inspiration in Miami creatives has been bolstered by the opening of Wish You Were Gear, an in-store gear shop that encourages customers to buy, sell, and trade coveted analog music equipment. Perched in the back left-hand corner sits an island full of synth gadgetry owned by Adam Gersten, the proprietor of much-loved Wynwood bar Gramps.

“He’s my best friend and we tolerate each other like brothers... so why not?," Ramirez jokes of the arrangement. "It was the perfect symbiotic relationship, so fuck it: let’s do it.”

Speaking on Technique and Wish You Were Gear's clientele beyond Gersten, Ramirez says there's a feedback loop in effect.

“The customer base feeds off each other," he says "If you’re making music, there’s a good chance you’re buying music."

Below the carefully considered event curation and gear offerings, the selection of records available at Technique serve as its rigid bedrock. Ramirez spends hours stocking the store with gems, taking into account both his accrued expertise as well as ongoing trends.

“I buy from the customer’s point of view," he explains. "If we just stocked what I like — and I think I’m pretty well-rounded — there would still be a lot of what we have in here today. But I always think about the clientele and the range. I read the reports and see what genre sells best, then I get my ass out there and buy those records. I’ll also get complaints from people asking for rock records, so I just bought 3,000 rock records. You always have to keep jumping and taking care of your genre-specific clientele."

Whether or not you grew up listening to vinyl, actively DJ or just want to build up your record collection, you're welcomed at Technique Records. Looking past its second anniversary, the store plans to continue refining their recipe for success and engaging with both Miami's creative community and the musical world at large.

“I’ve rolled the dice several times. I’ve succeeded in many and failed at some others, but anything I can do to contribute to the greater good, including the community and the shop, I’ll always do," Ramirez says. "Who knows what will happen for year three... just know it will be good."

The Jazz Cafe/Technique Records Second Anniversary. 12 p.m to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Technique Records, 880 N.E. 79th ST., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com. Free to the public.