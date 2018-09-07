Brazilian Wunderkind DJ Alok Returns for a Victory Lap at LIV

Music is a family affair for Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo, better known as DJ Alok. Born to Brazilian DJs Ekanta and Swarup, Alok and his brother Bhaskar have been creating music together since they were 10 years old. By 12, the brothers had started a career together, and by 19, Alok broke off to pursue a solo career.

“Back then, my biggest influences were my parents, who were and are prominent and pioneering psy-trance DJs in Brazil," he says. "Nowadays all sorts of different styles, from Mick Jagger all the way to Eric Prydz, influence me.”

Alok has since gone on to release records on notable labels such as Spinnin' and Warner Music, along the way collaborating with legends like Armin van Buuren. “It was really a dream come true,” he says. The track "United" was the result of their collaboration and has been streamed 3 million times on YouTube alone in the month since its release.