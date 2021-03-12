 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Concerts |

Purity Ring Announces Fall Concert at Revolution Live

Jose D. Duran | March 12, 2021 | 10:03am
Purity Ring
Purity Ring
Photo by Carson Davis Brown
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Remember concert announcements? It has definitely been a while since there's been one.

So excuse us if we were taken aback when we received notice that Canadian synthpop duo Purity Ring will be heading to South Florida this fall. Megan James and Corin Roddick have scheduled a stop at Revolution Live on November 23. The tour is in support of the band's third album, Womb, which dropped just as the pandemic was peaking last spring.

The album received critical praise upon release, with the Fader's Salvatore Maicki declaring, "Maybe the otherworldly sounds of Purity Ring are precisely what we need to escape into right about now."

Related Stories

The lead single, "Stardew," is classic Purity Ring: pretty, bewitching, and synth-heavy.

Purity Ring is best known for its earliest singles, "Fineshrine" and "Obedear," the latter of which serves as the theme song for the HBO Max series Search Party.

James and Roddick are no strangers to performing in South Florida. When New TImes saw the band perform at Basel Castle in 2012, their performance stood out among a packed lineup that also included Twin Shadow and Trinidad James. "[Purity Ring]  managed to pull off an arresting performance, largely on precise playing, smooth segues, and the strength of James' voice," former New Times music editor Arielle Castillo wrote in her review of the show.

The band later went on to perform at the Fillmore in 2015 and Ultra Music Festival in 2016.

But beyond Purity Ring's return to the area, the show marks a significant milestone: It's the first major show Revolution Live has announced since the pandemic began. With President Biden saying he'll direct states to make the COVID vaccine available to all eligible adults by May 1, there's hope that shows such as this one will go on — and, more important, that they will happen safely.

Whatever concerts look like moving forward, there's reason to be optimistic about the future. And what better way to celebrate that than with Purity Ring's beautiful melodies?

Purity Ring. 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $27 to $75 via ticketmaster.com.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.