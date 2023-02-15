Lunay Is Making Up for Lost Time on His First U.S. Tour

For most of us, our early twenties is a time to begin figuring out our passions, far from fulfilling our dreams and goals. Yet, for 22-year-old Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Lunay, he's done all that and more — and he intends to keep going.
Having found his love for reggaeton at a young age, Lunay (real name Jefnier Osorio Moreno) found his life and career forever changed when Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee signed on for a remix of the young artist's mega-hit single "Soltera" in 2019.
"I used to improvise in school growing up and start playing around with lyrics and tracks," Lunay tells New Times. "People used to listen to the stuff I put out and tell me I really had something that could get a lot of attention if I pursued it. That was my first experience where I realized I might have had a path forward in music, and from that moment on, I never left it."
With more than one billion streams on Spotify and ten million followers on Instagram, Lunay has kicked off his first-ever U.S. tour, with stops in cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, and Orlando. Miami is also on the itinerary on February 25 at Oasis Wynwood.
"I feel super happy about being able to bring this tour to Miami," Lunay says. "There was kind of a difficult moment last year where I was making music, but we didn't really have the opportunity to perform, so I was only just experimenting at the time. But now I have this chance to perform and bring a big show to Miami, and I'm honestly super excited."
Since skyrocketing to fame in 2019, Lunay has continued collaborating with many prominent reggaeton artists, from Rauw Alejandro to Jhay Cortez and Anitta. The Latin trap singer also has two albums in his discography that have gained significant acclaim, 2019's Épico and 2021's El Niño. He's also earned praise from Rolling Stone and Billboard and was bestowed the title of "Best New Artist of the Year" by the Latin American Music Awards in 2019.
With so many accomplishments under his belt, it would almost seem like Lunay has achieved everything and more in a very short period — but according to the young man from Corozal, he's just getting started.
"Even after this tour in the U.S., I want to keep touring the world and pursuing new things," Lunay explains. "I want to bring these shows to Latin America, make new music that sounds totally fresh and new, and even start pursuing acting more seriously. I just want to explore a lot of new things now that I have that opportunity."
In the meantime, Lunay has continued to churn out new material, like "Nuevo," featuring Yovngchimi, and "Condado" with Young Miko and famed producer Chris Jedi. The more recent collaborations with other up-and-coming artists in the reggaeton scene continue to show Lunay's affinity for experimenting with trap-style beats while also looking for further talent who share his passion for changing the Latin music game.
"Everyone will get to hear everything from my first hit to all the exciting stuff I've been making until this moment," Lunay says. "There will be a ton of music that I'm honestly just really happy I get to sing and share with the public."
The Miami show will be rounding out the tour at the end of the month, and, according to Lunay, you don't want to miss it.
"All of the shows are going to have their surprises, but especially the Miami show," he teases. "We're coming with all the perreo energy to Miami, and it's going to be a huge production. I just hope everyone's ready."
Lunay. 9 p.m. Saturday, February 25, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $38.50 to $100 via tixr.com.