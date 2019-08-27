Estados Unidos de Bass Will Celebrate Latin American Bass Music at Wynwood Factory

In 2015, Red Bull Music hosted what many observers still consider one of Miami's best music events: United States of Bass. The party brought together some of Miami bass' biggest legends and musicians influenced by the sound, including Uncle Luke, DJ Laz, Egyptian Lover, and Craze. It all turned into a sweaty spectacle of rumbling speaker boxes and gyrating booties.

If you were hoping for a sequel, Red Bull will deliver it September 21 at the Wynwood Factory. But this time, the event, Estados Unidos de Bass, will be bilingual. It's organized in partnership with Colombian producer Sky Rompiendo, who often works with Latin music superstar J Balvin, and Grammy-nominated engineer Frank "El Medico" Rodriguez, who has collaborated with Daddy Yankee, Maluma, and Wisin y Yandel.

According to a release, the party will showcase the full range of Latin American bass music, such as reggaeton, moombahton, and global bass, with a lineup that includes Sky Rompiendo, Feid, Dimelo Flow, Kevvo, Mariah, and Dave Nada.

The event only further highlights that Latin America's influence over popular music in the United States is here to stay. Unlike the Latin music explosion of the late '90s and early '00s, which brought acts such as Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Marc Anthony into the spotlight, Latin trap, pop, and reggaeton seem to be taking over the charts more organically these days. It's less a flash in the pan and more of a testament to the sizable Hispanic population in the United States, which wants to see itself reflected in popular culture.

Get ready for un tremendo perreo lubricated by plenty of Red Bull.

Here's the full lineup:



Sky Rompiendo

Feid

Dimelo Flow

Kevvo

Mariah

Dave Nada

Tittsworth

Happy Colors

Noizekid

Innobass

Hype Turner

Clips X Ahoy

Sex Deth

Estados Unidos de Bass. With Sky Rompiendo, Dimelo Flow, Kevvo, Mariah, and others. 10 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-360-3712; wynwoodfactory.com. Tickets cost $20 via redbull.com/estadosunidosdebass and $25 at the door.