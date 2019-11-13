Elton John Returns to Miami May 2020 for Additional Dates on Farewell Tour

The most beloved bespectacled pianist in rock 'n' roll history will take another victory lap through Florida in May 2020.
Elton John is set to perform at the American Airlines Arena May 30, 2020, and also stop in Tampa and Orlando May 26 and 28. The shows were announced Wednesday morning as part of an additional North American leg of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which is being billed as the singer-songwriter's final series of live performances. The tour is scheduled to conclude in 2021.
John — who has penned everything from heartbreaking rockers to glam anthems and soft-rock showstoppers during his five-decade career — last stopped in Miami last November for a show at the AA Arena. A flurry of attention has surrounded the veteran musician over the past few years: In addition to the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, John released his autobiographical book, Me, this past October and saw his career depicted on the silver screen in the critical and commercial success Rocketman.
Tickets for the Miami show and the other newly announced dates will go on sale to the general public next Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through John's website. Presales and VIP packages will be available to fan club and American Express card members beginning this Thursday, November 14, at 10 a.m. If you've never seen "Tiny Dancer" live and have been dying to, it might be best to hop on buying tickets sooner rather than later: This time might very well be your last chance.
Here are John's recently added 2020 tour dates:
March 28 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 29 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
April 2 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 3 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 20 - Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
April 25 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 22 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
May 23 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
May 26 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
May 28 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
May 30 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
June 6 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
June 9 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 13 - Fargo ND @ Fargodome
June 15 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 16 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 19 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 20 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
June 30 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 1 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 3 - N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
July 7 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 8 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Elton John. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com; 786-777-1000. Tickets are available via ticketmaster.com.
