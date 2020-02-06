Meet the Miami Musicians Battling for a Spot at Okeechobee Music Festival

Seven local acts will fight for a place in paradise when the Destination Okeechobee battle of the bands comes to the Ground on Thursday, February 13. The competition's winning prize is a 30-minute slot at Okeechobee Music Festival in March. Each act will have 15 minutes to impress the crowd and two judges, and as if the promise of catching many of South Florida's most exciting musical acts under one roof wasn't enough, one voting audience member will win a free ticket to the camping festival.

Learn more about the artists vying for a spot at Okeechobee below:



ArtLoveTrap

Besides being the only solo artist participating in the battle of the bands, Markus Caesar — who records under the name ArtLoveTrap — also enjoys the distinction of having played at Okeechobee in the past. During the festival's 2018 iteration, he performed with his then-band Free Dystopia at the Pyramid Palace, a small stage within the festival grounds. When his first EP Colorblind released last year, ArtLoveTrap flew solo with his jazz, funk and soul-infused strain of hip-hop. He names Curtis Mayfield, Outkast, and Lenny Kravitz as some of the artists who inspire his songs and attempts to “bring forth the culture and evolution of music.” ArtLoveTrap will be the only hip-hop act competing at Destination Okeechobee - Miami, a mark he takes as a point of pride. “I used to find myself in the dilemma where I was too hip-hop for rock shows and too rock for hip-hop shows,” he says. “But now I’ve come to this space that I can create music comfortably.”

EXPAND Los Wizzards (From left to right): trumpet player Coombs, bassist Rafa, Trombone player Tony, drummer Juseph, cuatro player Wizzmer, rapper Samy Hawk and singer Roy G. Photo by Dais Sarcos

Los Wizzards

Whether it's through their Spanglish music or multicultural seven-member group, Los Wizzards can make a strong claim to embodying Miami's diverse nature. The band’s founder Wizzmer collected members bit by bit during open mic nights in 2016. The group performs original songs such as “Spanglish Love” from their upcoming album in addition to Miami-fied reinterpretations of popular hits. With a drummer, bassist, guitarist, rapper and three horn players, Los Wizzards blend funk and pop together to create high-energy music that Wizzmer claims has led some to call them the Magic City equivalent of Bruno Mars. “The sound we are creating is [meant] to include everyone,” Wizzmer says. “We aren’t playing for one part of the city; we are playing for everyone.”

EXPAND The Polar Boys (left to right): guitarist/vocalist Andy Zambrana, drummer Jake Karner, bassist/vocalist Alex Ramon and lead guitarist Andres Baquerizo. Photo by Steph Estrada.

The Polar Boys

Three-fourths of the indie-pop act the Polar Boys have known each other since middle school, where they experimented with Beatles covers as a three-piece jazz band. In 2017, the group evolved into its final form and transitioned from performing covers to composing original songs. “When we first started, we had this Beach Boys, Beatles [resembling] persona, and I think you can definitely hear it in the earlier music,” lead singer Andy Zambrana says. His hazy vocals complement well with the band's dreamy basslines, especially on recent releases like “INTRO” and “Nothing Has Changed.” These newer singles build on the band’s classic pop-rock roots by incorporating Steve Lacy-inspired indie rock guitar work into their sound. The Polar Boys have yet to release an album or EP but recently toured with fellow Miami rock band Cannibal Kids.

EXPAND Remyz (left to right): bassist Christian Martinez, guitarist Oscar Familia, lead singer Avery Davis, guitarist Christian Rolon and drummer Justin Godbolt. Photo courtesy of Avery Davis

Remyz

What started off as a jazz band built from shared experiences of cutting class and performing at family events has blossomed into Remyz, a funky pop and R&B group. The band has been jamming to smooth songs with groovy guitar melodies since 2014. “We can go into different lanes of R&B, have funk influences but still have a pop sensibility,” said Oscar Familia, Remyz guitarist. For Remyz, stage presence is their top priority. They take inspiration from easy-going rock acts like John Mayer and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band aims for their performance to exist at the nexus of relaxation and hype. Remyz has never performed at a music festival before, and Familia said if they did win the competition it would be a wave of inspiration and motivation for the band. “It’ll light a fire under our butts like no other.”

EXPAND The Summit (left to right): alto saxophone player Lenny Arias, lead vocalist/guitaristTimothy LaRoque, drummer Arturo Llapa and bassist Anthony Bucci. Photo by Victor Costa

The Summit

Lead guitarist of The Summit, Timothy LaRoque, transferred to South Broward High School his junior year and while forging friendships in concert band and jazz band, started to piece together members of The Summit. Then in the spring of 2018, as their high school journey came to an end, the Summit started to solidify with original songs and out-of-school performances. A year later, they release their first album Def Cat. Although primarily influenced by classic rock, LaRoque explains he is influenced by everything he heard as a child. ”The Beatles, those are our gods,” LaRoque said. Pop-rock elements shine through on songs like “Two-Way Ave” and “The Shelf.” At the battle of the bands, The Summit's usual four-person set up of will play with the addition of honorary band member Steve Miller, a guitarist with his own band The Treetops. “For us, musicianship is a big thing,” LaRoque said. “Every single one of our songs has a solo, so we’re trying to bring back the solos.”

EXPAND Supergold: (front row, left to right) Singer Alex Alston and drummer Kyle Santiago, (back row left to right) guitarist Christian Ballon, bassist Pablo Falcon and guitarist Tanner Collins. Photo by Kat De Barros

Supergold

Supergold fell together when one half of the band came across the other half via search flyers plastered around Florida Atlantic University. Going through a few tweaks in line-up, the group of five have been together since August 2018. Last year they released their first EP “Paris, Texas” and toured throughout Florida, Tennessee and North Carolina. The band’s songs like “Moneylover” and “Alligator” throw a heavy dose of indie rock with dark vocals contrasting against plucky electric guitar. Lead vocalist Alex Alston approaches songs with a focus on live performance instead of worrying about how it will sound in the studio. “I think [about] when we’re playing, how is this going to translate,” he said. “What’s going to feel right playing in front of people?”

EXPAND Tasty Vibrations (left to right): keyboardist Tony Testa, drummer Bobby Boutinlead, lead singer Sean De Beltrand, guitarist Max Accetta, and bassist Booey. Photo by Max Riehn

Tasty Vibrations

Tasty Vibrations started off as a duo with guitarist Max Accetta and lead vocalist Sean De Beltrand. Then they linked up with the rest of the band through a kava bar most of them frequented. Accetta, who has played the guitar for nearly 15 years, explained that each member has years of experience with a range of instruments, which allows for diverse influences from each person and creates an eclectic sound. In 2019, Tasty Vibrations released Cave Man, their first EP. The project of five songs blend alternative rock with jam vibes and influences of funk and reggae. Tasty Vibrations’ sound is the most island-esque compared to the rest of the competitors. “Our thing is to make sure we don’t overplay because we do like to jam,” Accetta said. “We can get a little carried away with it.”

Destination Okeechobee - Miami. 7 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $5 advance, $10 at the door via eventbrite.com.