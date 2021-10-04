The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Harry Styles, Maluma, Mark Knight, and More

This week, Harry Styles' Love On Tour lands at the FLA Live Arena with Jenny Lewis along for the ride; Maluma brings his Papi Juancho Tour to FTX Arena; SortaSecret's not-so-secret party with Mark Knight is going on at the 94th Aero Squadron; and the Polar Boys and the Hails kick off their Florida tour at the Ground.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar — and wear a facemask indoors!

Monday, October 4

Crowder: 7 p.m., $25-$100. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Josh Wink and Anané: 8 p.m., $40. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Tim Watson Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, October 5

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.







Negroni's Trio: With Elli Clarke., 7:30 p.m., $20-$80. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Wednesday, October 6

Dead & Company: 7 p.m., $51.50-$177.50. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

John Woods and Octa Digio: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.







Tom McCormick: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Thursday, October 7

12th Planet: 9 p.m., $15-$25. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Brother Dan B2B Phoenecia: 11 p.m., $10. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Damaged Goods: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Evan Salvacion: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Feid: 11 p.m., $65. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Keith Johns: 9-11 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

The Polar Boys and the Hails: 7 p.m., $10. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Friday, October 8

A-Trak: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Burgundee: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Catz 'n Dogz: 11 p.m., $20-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

DJ Pauly D: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Frank Quintero, Pedro Castillo, and C4 Trío: 9 p.m., $320-$800. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Fuse: 11 p.m., $15-$50. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Gashi: 8 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Harry Styles: With Jenny Lewis, 8 p.m., $35.25-$165.25. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Jay Electronica: 7 p.m., Free. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Jimi Jules: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

KC Lights: 10 p.m., $30. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

KISS: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Manny Swagg: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

No Mana: 8 p.m., $0-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Valentino Kanzyani and Ada Kaleh: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Saturday, October 9

Andrew Rayel: 11 p.m., $20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Anna: 11 p.m., $15-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Benise: 8 p.m., $29-$95. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Collision Miami Carnival Weekend: With Dexta Daps, Young Chow, Platinum Kids, and others, 9 p.m., $40-$1,240. FunDimension, 2129 NW First Ct., Miami, 786-360-1766, fundimensionusa.com.

Freak the Disco: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Gene Farris: 8 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Justin Hayward: 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Madota: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Maluma: 8 p.m., $60.50-$1,001.50. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Manchester Orchestra: With Foxing, 7 p.m., $26.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Mark Farina: 11 p.m., $22. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Mark Knight: 10 p.m., $20-$50. 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami, 305-264-2143, 94thmiami.com.

Mister Gray: 8 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Nicole Yarling: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Season Opening Concert: With Christian Reif and Sasha Cooke., 7:30 p.m., $44-$120. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.

Simrit: 8 p.m., $24.50-$59.50. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Snow Tha Product: 7:30 p.m., $28.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Steve Lawler: With Vanjee., 5 p.m., $25-$70. Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach.

Under the Streetlamp: 7:30 p.m., $51.87-$70.56. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Yaya: 11 p.m., $10-$60. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Zac Brown Band: 7 p.m., $40-$108. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Sunday, October 10

Alice Cooper: With Ace Frehley., 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Efeezy: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

John Legend: With Kirby, 8 p.m., $34.75-$144.75. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Monolink and Damian Lazarus: 5 p.m., $15-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Pablo Cruise: 7 p.m., $27.50-$57.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

