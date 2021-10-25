The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Porter Robinson, Psychedelic Furs, Saint Jhn, and More

This week, rapper and singer Saint Jhn stops by the Fillmore Miami Beach on Tuesday, the Psychedelic Furs bring the '80s nostalgia to Revolution Live, Soul Clap celebrates Halloween at the 94th Aero Squadron, and Porter Robinson's Nurture Live Tour comes to the Fillmore.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar — and wear a facemask indoors!

Monday, October 25

LANY: With Keshi, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Turnover: With Widowspeak and Temple of Angels., 8 p.m., $23-$25. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Tuesday, October 26

Black Label Society: With Obituary and Prong, 6:30 p.m., $35.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.







Doctor Nativo: 7:30 p.m., $20-$80. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Magda: 11 p.m., $15-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Saint Jhn: 8 p.m., $36-$56. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Wednesday, October 27







All Them Witches: 7:30 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Malone and Octa Digio: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

The Psychedelic Furs: 7 p.m., $33. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Thursday, October 28

Badflower: With Teenage Wrist and Dead Poet Society, 7 p.m., $22. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: 8 p.m., $39.50-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Chaim: 10 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Crespo: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Desyn: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

El Alfa: 8 p.m., $35.50-$295.50. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Fabi World Music: 7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Figure: 9 p.m., $10-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Keith Johns: 9-11 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

Saand and Rader: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Vini Vici: 10 p.m., $25-$35. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Friday, October 29

Adana Twins: With Que Sakamoto., 11 p.m., $15-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Andhim: 10 p.m., $20-$125. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Camelphat, Kölsch, and Brina Knauss: 11 p.m., $15-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Cortadito: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Death on the Balcony: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Diplo: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Ferry Corsten: 8 p.m., $20-$40. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Francesco Del Garda: 11 p.m., $20-$30. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Jason Aldean: With Hardy and Lainey Wilson., 7:30 p.m., $41.50-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Malaa: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Noel Schajris: 8 p.m., $45-$85. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Saturday, October 30

Behrouz: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

The Bolero Ball: With Ape Drums, Dudeskywalker, and Symbiosis., 10 p.m., Free-$30. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Carl Craig and Stacey Pullen: 8 p.m., $0-$60. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Cedric Gervais: With Mednas., 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Eva Ayllon: 8 p.m., $56.07-$93.46. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.

Gaiya: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Guy Gerber, Pablo Fierro, and Rony Seikaly: 11 p.m., $15-$70. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Jennifer Cardini and Zombies in Miami: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

José Luis Perales: 8 p.m., $60-$365. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Keb' Mo': 8 p.m., $25-$149. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Luke Combs: With Drew Parker and Ashley McBryde, 7 p.m., $20.75-$80.75. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Ordinary Boys: With DJ Rippin Kittin and Ray Milian., 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Porter Robinson: 8 p.m., $49.50-$60. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Secret Society: 10 p.m., $60-$100. Cervecería La Tropical, 42 NE 25th St., Miami, 305-741-6991, cervecerialatropical.com.

Soul Clap's House of Efunk Halloween: With Osunlade, DJ Three, Jubilee, and others., 11 p.m., $20-$40. 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami, 305-264-2143, 94thmiami.com.

Taraka: With Gordo., 8 p.m., Free-$100. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Tauren Wells: 7 p.m., $39.95. Spanish River Church, 2400 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton.

Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat: With Nashville Pussy, 7:30 p.m., $28.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Sunday, October 31

Amine K: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Chuckie's Blood Bath: 11 a.m., $40. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Day of the Deadmau5: 11 p.m., $50-$65. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Eva Ayllon: 7 p.m., $59-$120. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Gender Blender Halloween Edition: With the Mortimers, Real People, and Headfoam., 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Hellgaze: With Josh Cheon, Ultrathem, Sel.6, Lisa Frank, and others., 7 p.m., $15-$25. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Marco Carola and Paco Osuna: 10 p.m., $30-$100. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Nick Warren: 9 p.m., $0-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Nightmares of a Geisha: With Tony Guerra., 4 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1800lucky.com.