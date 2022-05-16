The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Halsey, the Lumineers, Planet Afropunk, and More

This week, Halsey kicks off her Love and Power Tour in South Florida; Planet Afropunk lands in Overtown with Michael Brun, ChocQuibTown, and more; and folk-rock act the Lumineers stop at the iThink Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, May 16

Gogol Bordello: With Amigo the Devil, 7 p.m., $28.75. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Isac Jamba: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Jacques, Corey Perez, Quina Major: 9 p.m. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Tuesday, May 17

Halsey: With Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress., 7 p.m., $29.50-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Leonid & Friends: 8 p.m., $37.50-$67.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Yarelis Gandul Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, May 18

Halie Loren: 8 p.m., $55-$225. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5742, faenatheater.com.

Héli and Brazil Deluxe: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Nuvega and Octa Digio: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Thursday, May 19

Adam Weinberg: 7 p.m., $25-$67. The Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-632-5776, facebook.com/thebridgemiami.

Alejandra Czarny: 8 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Keegan Matthews Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Le Coco Ramos: 8 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Lena Willikens: 10 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Lenny Tavarez: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Lvca, Ostara, and Taimur: 11 p.m., $15-$30. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Maxi Degrassi: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

One Voice Meets One Piano - "A Gershwin to Lecuona Journey": 8 p.m., $37. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Otto Santana: 7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Schacke: With He Valencia, Ashley Venom, and Ultrathem., 10 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Soda: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Friday, May 20

Andrey Pushkarev B2B Roger Gerressen: 11 p.m., $10-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Bee Gees NOW: 8 p.m., $36.92-$63.08. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Chus: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Copper Tones: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Don Broco: With the Plot In You and Ryan Oakes, 6:30 p.m., $22. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Francis Mercier: 10 p.m., $30. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Gorgon City: 11 p.m., $15-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

La Ponina: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Lil Tecca: With BabySantana, Bktherula, and Yvngxchris, 8 p.m., $35-$55. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Los Van Van and Havana D'Primera: 8 p.m., $49-$139. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

The Lumineers: With Caamp., 7:30 p.m., $35-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Music of Cuban Independence - Celebration of Jazz and Afro-Cuban Greats: With Dranoff, Ignacio Berroa, and Martin Bejerano, 8 p.m., $35. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Partiboi69: With Daizy and Generous B., 11 p.m., $15-$40. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Planet Afropunk Live: Miami: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., $80. The Urban, 1000 NW Second Ave., Miami, theurban.miami.

Rick Ross: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Sarah McCulloch: 8 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Shai T: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Skid Row: With Warrant and Quiet Riot, 7 p.m., $40-$90. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.

Slushii: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

TroyBoi: With Dr. Fresch and Kyle Kinch., 9 p.m., Free-$15. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Unreleased: With Anane & Louie Vega, Apache, Arodes, and Way of Thinking., 7 p.m., $25-$39. Astra, 2121 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-5778, astramiami.com.

Voyage: 11 p.m., $20-$30. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Saturday, May 21

50 Cent: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Above & Beyond: 12 p.m., $100. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Alok: 10 p.m., $100. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Brazilian Voices: A Sensory-Inclusive Performance: 11 a.m., $15. 2 p.m., $15. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Candlebox: 7:30 p.m., $38.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Carlos Vives: With Victor Manuelle and Luis Fonsi, 8 p.m., $55.24-$225.24. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

David and Tamela Mann: 7 p.m., $30-$40. Faith Center Ministries, 5555 NW 95th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-742-7832, thefaithcenterint.org.

Death on the Balcony: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

El Tiager: 9 p.m., $60-$90. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Ground Zero: With Alex Anders, Morris, Carlos Mendoza, and others, 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Grupo Barrio Abajo: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Jeff Prine: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Kyle Walker: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Nancy Wagner and Robert Hand: 8 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Planet Afropunk Live: Miami: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., $80. The Urban, 1000 NW Second Ave., Miami, theurban.miami.

Rels B: 9 p.m., $35-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Stephan Bodzin: With Dennis Cruz., 11 p.m., $15-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Suero: With Huerco S., Python, and Nick León., 11 p.m., $15-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Sunday, May 22

A-Train: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Front Line Assembly: With Rein., 8 p.m., $15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Honey Dijon and DJ Minx: 10 p.m., $15-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Planet Afropunk Live: Miami: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., $80. The Urban, 1000 NW Second Ave., Miami, theurban.miami.

Ricardo Villalobos B2B Zip: 4 p.m.-12 a.m., $40-$80. 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami, 305-264-2143, 94thmiami.com.

Sonlokos: 5 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Sting: 8 p.m., $75-$250. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.