Harry Styles Headlines Free Capital One Beach Bash Concert

The former One Direction member will get another chance to entertain sports fans when he headlines the Capital One Beach Bash on December 30. Part of the Orange Bowl celebration, the free concert takes place on the beach near Lummus Park on Ocean Drive between Eighth and Tenth streets. Opening the show will be R&B/pop singer Khalid.
Since going solo, Styles has seen considerable success, with his 2019 sophomore effort, Fine Line, topping the Billboard 200 album chart. The record also spawned successful singles like "Watermelon Sugar," "Adore You," and "Lights Up."
Styles himself has become a fashion trendsetter who's not afraid of challenging the convention. With a style that eschews traditional gender roles, he graced the cover of Vogue in 2020 — the first man to appear solo on the magazine's cover — and in a dress, no less.
Not surprisingly, his fashion statements have proven to be something of a lightning rod for right-wing pundits. Commenting on Styles' Vogue cover, Candance Owens called on society to "bring back manly men."
Despite the potshots, fans love Styles for who he is — so expect the tickets to the Capital One Beach Bash to go quickly.
Capital One cardholders will get first dibs; they're invited to register for tickets starting on Monday, December 20, at 11 a.m. through Tuesday, December 21, at 10:59 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Tuesday, December 21, at noon. No tickets will be made available on the day of the concert, and a ticket will be required for admittance.
Capital One Beach Bash. With Harry Styles and Khalid. 4 p.m. Thursday, December 30, at Lummus Park, Ocean Drive between Eighth and Tenth streets, Miami Beach; orangebowl.org/capitalonebeachbash. Admission is free with RSVP via ticketmaster.com.