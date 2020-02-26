Billie Eilish’s Musical Prowess Transcends Generations

If it feels like you've been hearing the name Billie Eilish a great deal lately, well, that's because you have. From the singer-songwriter’s sweep at the Grammys and her performance at the Oscars to the release of her new song "No Time to Die" — the theme song to the latest James Bond film — Eilish has spent the first two months of the new year keeping extraordinarily busy.

Now, the 18-year-old pop star is gearing up for the Where Do We Go? World Tour, her first-ever trot around the globe as a musician. And as it so happens, it's kicking off right here in Miami on Monday, March 9 at the American Airlines Arena. Following the North American leg of the tour, Eilish will be jumping overseas to Europe before wrapping things up in Asia.

The ambition of her tour itinerary was made possible by the success of her debut album, March 2019's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which has been streamed more than 15 billion times worldwide since its release. The album showcases the singer’s range, with soft, melodic ballads like “When the Party’s Over” and “Xanny” comfortably sitting next to catchy synth numbers such as “Bad Guy” and “All the Good Girls Go to Hell.”

Eilish’s name might be all over social media feeds now, but her career arc has been rising steadily upwards for almost four years. When she was just a fresh-faced 14-year-old, Eilish and her older brother Finneas O'Connell — a singer-songwriter and producer in his own right who's collaborated extensively with his sister — uploaded a short but catchy tune to SoundCloud titled “Ocean Eyes.” The three-minute song quickly gained momentum, and despite having few songs to her name, Eilish quickly began developing a dedicated following.

The song, written by O'Connell when he was 18, adopts a very mature take on love and all of its pitfalls. As Eilish’s falsetto rises and falls — much like waves in the ocean — your heart goes up and down with each note as you think about how unfair love really can be. It's a complex, knotty emotion that can be tough for even the most shrewd adults to navigate; that might be why so many older folk find it tough to stomach that a teenager like Eilish can sing about it effortlessly.

Eilish and O'Connell followed “Ocean Eyes” with the Don't Smile at Me EP in 2017. Despite their youth, the songwriting pair have written tunes that resonate with audiences both young and old.

As a 29-year-old, it’s sometimes difficult to find common ground with anyone in their early to mid-20s — and don’t even get me started on teenagers. I have no insight as to what they’re thinking or how to relate to them; teen slang sounds foreign to me, and as they spend increasingly more time online and develop their own norms, mores, and in-jokes, it seems as though we don’t even speak the same language.

Gen Z-ers will never know what it was like to grow up with dial-up internet access, floppy disks, or Tamagotchis. But for however different their teen years may be from my own, as millennial's bonds with baby boomers and Gen X-ers over their respective musical subcultures have illustrated, great music transcends generational gaps.

By virtue of her age — and through no fault of her own — Eilish has limited. life experience. But when she sings, it feels as if she's lived through many lifetimes. She has a fantastic gift for breathing life into vivid, fictionalized scenes and portraits. Whether they're real, imagined, or somewhere in-between, the scenes set by Eilish have found a fanbase that transcends demographic divisions.

Like all great performers, Eilish delivers every word she sings with conviction, and it's hard not to accept her stories at face value: you want to believe her when she sings about heartbreak and longing for something you can’t have. Although you know that the young singer may not have experienced love the way you — an actual world-weary adult — has, you still take her words, internalize them, and forge a connection to her music.

Eilish is hardly the first pop star to release an album that reverberates with audiences beyond her own generation. Adele was 19 when her appropriately named debut album, 19, was released. Similarly, Amy Winehouse was 20 when her first album, Frank, joined the musical canon.

Much like the work of the trailblazing women who came before her, Eilish’s songs channel a found sense of maturity to produce music that transcends the time and place it was produced in. It might be premature to make any proclamations about the longevity of Eilish's career or where she'll eventually wind up as an artist, but it's inarguable that she's already left a mark on pop music despite her small body of released work.

The New York Times put it best when it said “Eilish has the kind of talent that is easily understood and praised by the old guard: She writes her own songs, she redirects the gaze from the shape of her body with oversized silhouettes, she has a voice that, while whispery and strange, is still classically lovely.”

Eilish's relatability stems in part from her no bullshit songwriting. A few months after releasing When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, she shared a song titled “Everything I Wanted.” On the song she laments “If I could change the way you see yourself, you wouldn’t wonder why you hear, ‘They don’t deserve you’,” and “If I knew it all then, would I do it again?” Whereas most kids her age would likely take refuge in their YouTube and Instagram pages to relish in their newfound fame, Eilish reflects on what the burdens of losing one's anonymity actually mean for her.

It’s refreshing to see a young person break into the music scene and (seemingly) retain their individual sense of self within the larger pop machine. In an age of Kendall and Jenner-dictated sensibilities, Eilish's divergent musical and fashion aesthetic comes across as a very large “fuck you” to anyone and everyone who'd attempt to change her. She wears her long, elaborate nails paired with oversized outfits, funky hair colors, and wields her disinterested stare with pride; how could she come across as anything but authentic?

Eilish may never know the sense of pride that comes with successfully retrieving a floppy disk cover from inside a computer disk drive, but she is a formidable talent, and all things willing we'll be hearing much more from her in the future.

Billie Eilish. 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets are sold out.