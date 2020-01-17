The Temptations Bring Motown to Miami to Celebrate Six Decades of Hits

The Temptations are on tour in celebration of their 60th anniversary, and they're bringing their sold-out show to Coconut Creek on Thursday, January 23rd.

Over the last century, different musical genres have pushed their way to the forefront of the cultural zeitgeist and left their mark on the decade in which they emerged in. Although disco's ’70s heyday has long passed, its influence can still be felt in the norms and productions of dance music today, much the same way the synth-pop of the '80s has come to suffuse the current crop of mainstream pop offerings.

The Motown Sound is one such musical movement. More than half a century since its birth in Detroit, the sounds and artists shared by the Motown record label have proven tremendously influential.

Look no further than soul supergroup the Temptations, who are commemorating their 60th year together in 2020. On Thursday, January 23, the group will be stopping by the Seminole Casino in Coconut Creek alongside fellow Motown legends the Four Tops for an evening of deeply emotive and richly produced music.

In the most trying times, people turn to music for comfort, and the Temptations couldn’t have come at a better moment: the crooners emerged in the midst of one of the most tumultuous decades in the country’s history, wherein high-profile assassinations, racial inequality, and an unpopular war were all regular fixtures of the headlines.

By the end of the 1960s, the Temptations – in their most well-known “Classic Five” lineup – had notched number 1 hits with ditties like “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” and “Get Ready.” In a testament to their timeless quality, the group's music has been sampled by countless artists who followed in their wake; it's no wonder the Temptations were ranked as Billboard’s top R&B/Hip Hop artist of all time. The group worked with the likes of Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross as they continued to dominate music throughout the ’60s and ’70s with dozens of chart-topping albums and songs.

With the opening of their jukebox musical Ain’t Too Proud on Broadway last year, it’s clear that their influence is still very much felt in the world of entertainment today, and it’s incredibly satisfying for music fans of all stripes to see the group continue to receive the recognition they deserve.

Only one of the surviving Classic Five members is alive today, and Otis Williams has made it his life’s work to preserve the legacy of The Temptations as time passes by. With their 60th anniversary underway, the group's current tour is important to maintaining the group's legacy and showcasing why their music continues to matter.

Next week's show is sure to bring solace to many South Florida residents who have been searching for some semblance of peace with the world surrounding them. Williams, the sole surviving original Temptation, will be joined by Ron Tyson (who has been a lead vocalist with the group for 37 years), Terry Weeks (a lead vocalist for 23), and freshman bass vocalist Willie Greene, Jr. to serenade fans of all ages with their buttery voices and electrifying stage presence.

If you aren’t able to make it to the show on Thursday and still want to hear “Just My Imagination” live, don’t fret: Ain’t Too Proud is going on tour later this summer, and is sure to make an additional stop in South Florida once dates are announced.

The Temptations and The Four Tops. 8 p.m. Thursday, January 23, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek; 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com. Tickets are sold out via Ticketmaster, but are available for resale purchase via Stubhub.