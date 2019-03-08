Kurt Vile on Women in Indie Rock: "I Do See a Tide Changing"

It's easy to assume Kurt Vile is a remnant of a not-too-distant past. His album covers and style of dress evoke the psych-stoner ethos of mid-'70s rockers, and his sound has more in common with late 20th-century bands such as Pavement and Dinosaur Jr. than with his 2019 contemporaries. The last time Vile played South Florida — a little over two years ago at the North Beach Bandshell — New Times said his show revived rock 'n' roll in bpm-driven Miami for one short yet glorious hour.

Vile isn't a big talker onstage, and in conversation he takes his time to think through his comments, accelerating his speech as he becomes more invested in the discussion. Many of those moments come when he recalls experiences he's shared with artists he once called heroes and now calls friends. He also perks up when he speaks about his recent collaborators, such as Aussie alt-rocker Courtney Barnett.

That's one way listeners can separate Vile from guitarists and songwriters he's been compared to in the past — as his profile has grown in the decade since the release of his debut album, Constant Hitmaker, he's striven to make indie rock a more inclusive space through his work with artists such as Barnett, Jessica Pratt, Stella Mozgawa of the band Warpaint, and Janet Weiss of Sleater-Kinney. "If it's all boys all the time, it's boring," Vile says. "It's like a sausage party, and girls have a different energy that's often more inventive." He laughs somewhat uncomfortably, as if realizing how ridiculous it is to have to assert women's talents in 2019.