The Ten Best Pool Parties During Miami Music Week 2023

When it comes to pool parties, there is perhaps no splashier week in the 305 than Miami Music Week
.
All day (or night) endeavors at the pool complement the experience, whether raging with the masses at Ultra Music Festival
, taking in an intimate DJ set, or raving in unexpected places.
You have dozens of options for simultaneously soaking up the sun and tunes during this year's MMW. But these, in chronological order, are the ten best pool parties to start snagging tickets for now.
Café Mambo Ibiza Miami Takeover
When taking in a sunset in Ibiza, there is no better spot than the seaside bar Café Mambo. That sunny vibe lands in Miami on Wednesday as Café Mambo hosts a takeover at the always-vibin' Kimpton Surfcomber. Nearly a dozen DJs will start spinning at noon, including Danny Tenaglia, Pablo Fierro, Art Department, Chus, and Lovra. Noon Wednesday, March 22, at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com. Tickets cost $30 to $70 via tixr.com.
Descend Pool Party
The National is home to Miami Beach's longest infinity-edge pool, measuring a whopping 205 feet. This mega-pool, surrounding areas, and cozy backyard with beach access make for the perfect MMW pool party ambiance. Among its multi-day slate, stick a pin in Wednesday's Descend pool party, with performances by Alx, Cassian, Magdalena, Mind Against, Paraleven, and special guests. Noon Wednesday, March 22, at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com. Tickets cost $24.25 to $66.68 via dice.fm.
Thicc Beats Pool Party
Oh, the Clevelander. Few Miami establishments are more renowned for their wild pool shenanigans than this Ocean Drive spot. And, as expected, the Clevelander will be partying all week with free events. For the weekday crowd, check out its Thicc Beats Pool Party on Wednesday, with scheduled performances by Casmalia, Chesser, DJ Ideal, Doc Brown, Killed Kassette, Donna Love, Lady Verse, Liquid Todd, Mr Núñez, and Placebo EFX. Noon to 2 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Clevelander South Beach, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Heartfeldt Pool Party
Sure, Miami Beach is the general epicenter of pool party madness. But Brickell is in on the action, thanks to the SLS Brickell. Its pool party lineup is as colorful as its Miami Avenue façade, anchored by the Heartfeldt pool party on March 23. Sam Feldt, Bonnie x Clyde, Dubdogz, Forester, Icona Pop, and Jeffrey Sutorius will be there. Will you? Make sure to check out SLS South Beach's slate, too, with performances by James Hype, Meduza, and Guy Gerber throughout the week. Noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at SLS Brickell, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-239-1300; slshotels.com. Tickets cost $40 to $60 via tixr.com.
Heldeep Pool Party
On an average day, Nautilus by Arlo's pool setup is about as cozy as it gets, surrounded by cabanas with towering art deco architecture nearby. For MMW, things turn up big time. The spot covers one of its small pools with a platform stage, and some of the biggest names in the biz are known to pop in. (Ahem, David Guetta stopped by last year.) Among its parties, Thursday's Heldeep proved memorable in 2022, and this year is looking to keep that trend going with gigs from Oliver Heldens, Hugel, Miss Monique, and Space 92. Noon Thursday, March 23, at Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach. Tickets cost $90 via tixr.com.
Epic Pool Parties Presents the Soundgarden
The Sagamore's Epic Pool Parties series is a go in 2023. And, yes, it typically lives up to its name. The string of pool parties, sponsored by DJ Mag
, kicks off on Wednesday with daily spectacles through Sunday. Friday's shindig has the most extensive lineup, boasting more than ten acts, including Nick Warren, Freak the Disco, and Mai Lawson. If you want to hit all five days, there's a five-day pass for $250. 1 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Sagamore Hotel, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-8088; sagamoresouthbeach.com. Tickets cost $35 to $60 via eventbrite.com.
Vista Rooftop Sunset Session Special Edition
So long as the sun is up, the jams will flow at Novotel Miami Brickell on Saturday. Local house music extraordinaire Bryan Peroni and friends have curated a rooftop experience to remember with a special sunset session at Vista Rooftop. Slated to perform are Alex Billard, Ariel Armadi, Frank Master, Jetzen, Napp, Piero Scratch, Sansixto, Silvio Rodrigues, and Tavo. Local songstress Monika Kiss will be there too, adding pizzazz to select songs. 2 p.m. until sunset Saturday, March 25 at Novotel Miami Brickell, 1500 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-600-2600; novotelmiami.com. Tickets cost $100 via eventbrite.com.
Fisher's Catch & Release Pool Party
Australia-bred and becoming more and more of a Miami mainstay by the day, Fisher always brings the party. If you haven't heard the pump-up jam "Losing It," you have yet to live. So, listen to it and his other tech-house goodies on the EPs Oi Oi
and Freaks
, and prepare to get wild. He'll be joined by fellow DJs Dennis Ferrer, Guti, Sosa, Sidney Charles, and Dave Zilla. Noon Saturday, March 25, at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-7715; surfcomber.com. Tickets cost $100 via tixr.com.
DogEatDog Records Pool Party
We live in a dog-eat-dog world, so adding a little DogEatDog Records pool party action to your slate is only appropriate. The breakbeat-centric label will host 11 hours of tunes on Sunday at the infinity pool-draped Highbar. And, best of all, tickets are just 20 bucks. Confirmed acts include British DJ duo Stanton Warriors, Spain's Colombo, Brothers of Funk, and Si-Dog. Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Highbar at Dream South Beach Hotel, 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534 8455; dreamhotels.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.
Galantis Pool Party
Galantis (AKA Swedish DJ Christian "Bloodshy" Karlsson) has had some big name collabs through the years, spanning the likes of OneRepublic, Passion Pit, and even Dolly Parton. The dude has some stellar solo jams, too, like "Runaway (U&I)" and "No Money," that have peaked on charts worldwide. Joining him for a Sunday Funday to remember at the Surfcomber are Icona Pop, Forester, and Laidback Luke. Noon Sunday, March 26, at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com. Tickets cost $60 to $80 via tixr.com.