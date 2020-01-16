The Ten Best Nightlife Events Happening in Miami This Winter

It's time to sort out your nightlife calendar, Miami. Just because the next few months are the prelude to Miami Music Week doesn't mean there won't be an assortment of awesome DJs and parties to check out. From a sunset kickback adjacent to the airport to serious techno devastation at Club Space, here are our favorite dance-floor happenings taking place this winter.

EXPAND Beki Powell (left), Laura Sutnick and Mau Pino will kick off Matriarchy this Thursday. Lito Vidaurre

Matriarchy at the Anderson

Haven't gone out in a while? Looking to support local music and/or feminism? The Anderson's new ladies' night might be just what you've been searching for. A monthly showcase of "she-jays" from the Magic City, Matriarchy will debut with sets from Laura of Miami, Becky Powell, and Mau + Amigas. Female patrons also drink free from 6 to 9 p.m., so get there early for sick beats, free booze, and sisterhood. 8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND DZA spun at Peachfuzz's original home at the Garrett. Photo by Yesenia Hernandez

Bashment x Peachfuzz at the Ground

If you haven't checked out the rebooted Peachfuzz at the Ground yet, now is the perfect time. The weekly hip-hop and R&B party is teaming up with Bashment Miami for a slightly different vibe than usual, bringing dancehall and reggae to what has long been know as "your girl's favorite party." Silent Addy, Disco Neil, Reid Waters, and Shadow Fyah will deliver the island vibes alongside '90s and 2000s hip-hop faves. You just might find yourself slipping into patois by the morning. 11 p.m. Friday, January 17, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Marcellus Pittman and Rick Wilhite at Floyd

Klangbox.FM's semiregular Extra Credit night at Floyd has become known for bringing in excellent underground DJs to play in Miami, and January's edition boasts a pair of skillful selectors from Detroit. Marcellus Pittman grew up listening to the sounds of Jeff Mills and the Electrifying Mojo on local radio, which gave him a keen ear for house, techno, disco, and other genres and styles. Meanwhile, Rick Wilhite, AKA "the Godson," honed his craft through DJ battles and stints working in record stores; he can mix four-on-the-floor tunes with R&B, reggae, and more. 11 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Intergalactic Gary at ATV Records

Intergalactic Gary is a pretty fitting name, because his selections sound like they're beamed down from space. This Netherlands-based DJ is adept at finding futuristic, interstellar house and techno and sending it straight to our brains via amplified supersonic waves. Forget science fiction: It's a fact this guy is a master on the decks. This evening also marks the exciting return of promoter Safe to Miami after the closing of its longtime home, Electric Pickle. ATV Records resident and Klangbox.FM cofounder Patrick Walsh will also perform. 11 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at ATV Records, 1306 N Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; facebook.com/atvrecords. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Santiago Caballero at Minnie's Disco

Ask yourself: Do you really want to go out on Super Bowl weekend? The weekend of the big game — which, if you haven't heard, will be played in Miami this year — will be like playing Bloodborne: All of the sensible, healthy people have shut themselves inside, and you're the only one in the streets doing battle against the monstrous, mutated freaks (AKA dudes in cargo shorts who read Barstool Sports) that have descended upon the city. This gig at Minnie's Disco — the pop-up club within Brad Kilgore's Wynwood restaurant Alter — featuring Slap & Tickle founder Santiago Caballero is probably the best place to be on this cursed night. Think about it: Would you rather hang out in a smallish club with cool people, a chill vibe, and maybe some decent finger foods, or go out and fight the Shadow of Yharnam? Your call. 10 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Minnie's Disco, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami.

DJ Stingray Courtesy of III Points

DJ Stingray at the Ground

Despite the fact that he's well known as a true son of Detroit techno, DJ Stingray might as well be an honorary Miamian. His particular brand of dark, minimal electro — which might be the scene's favorite subgenre of techno owing to its similarity with Miami bass — earns him repeat invitations to the Magic City quite a bit, and he was part of the Boiler Room lineup at the last III Points Festival in 2019. You'll know him by his black balaclava, and he's usually dressed in a baseball shirt too. 11 p.m. Friday, February 7, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

Simo Cell x Lechuga Zafiro

Clubbing in Miami can get a little stale after a while, no? Tech house here, disco night there — isn't there anyone willing to be a little more adventuresome? Thankfully, local promoter Autonomy is one such sort, which is why it's bringing two bold experimental producer-DJs to play in Miami. First is the Paris-based Simo Cell, whose sets range from techno to U.K. bass and sometimes include a little reggaeton. Next, N.A.A.F.I. collective member Lechuga Zafiro brings together club sounds from across the southern hemisphere. 10 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at a location TBA. Tickets cost $5 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

Will Renuart and Patrick Walsh Photo by Daniella Mía

Where Are My Keys?

We hope you like the sound of jet engines with your dance music, because the Electric Pickle's Where Are My Keys? is about to take flight. With a lineup that mixes out-of-town DJs such as Derrick Carter and Magda with locals like Will Renuart and Taimur, this sunset party will soon touch down at the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, right next to the runway at Miami International Airport. Planes and dance music are an odd couple for sure, but the brains behind the Electric Pickle and now ATV Records have never done anything conventionally. 4 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

Project Pablo at ATV Records

A onetime fixture of the prolific mid-2010s outsider house label 1080p Collection, Project Pablo recently released his first record under his real name, Patrick Holland. He'll ditch the pseudonym permanently after a run of gigs this year that includes this stop at ATV Records, but a rose by any other name smells just as sweet. Expect atmospheric, smooth house from this indispensable Montreal DJ. Saturday, February 22, at ATV Records, 1306 N Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; facebook.com/atvrecords.

EXPAND Ellen Allien Photo by Gemma Parker

Charlotte de Witte and Ellen Allien at Club Space

Women are spearheading techno in 2020, and to prove it, Club Space has invited two of the international dance music scene's most accomplished DJs for a show-stopping evening in the leadup to Miami Music Week. In one corner is Charlotte de Witte: the accomplished Belgian newcomer to the upper echelon of international dance music who ran things at Ultra's Resistance stage last year. In the other is Ellen Allien: a born-and-raised Berliner and a veteran of the city's renowned techno scene. It's new blood and old guard, the hot upstart and the seasoned pro, and you can't afford to miss a moment. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $40 via eventbrite.com.