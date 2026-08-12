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The faces of Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary party

Beyond the bands and the props, the anniversary was a celebration of the community that has reclaimed the local dive as its own over the past year.
By Flor FranceschettiAugust 12, 2026
Photo of three people posing for the camera, one is wearing white face paint with light blue eye shadow
One year into its second life, the Miami music community showed up to celebrate.

Photo by Hydee Mustelier
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Local watering hole and music venue Las Rosas reopened in August 2025 after going dark for several years due to the effects and aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the iconic rock dive bar has once again carved out a safe haven for Miami’s local music and creative scene.

This past weekend, Las Rosas celebrated one year since its reopening with a robust lineup of local bands, plenty of familiar faces and even a mechanical gator for the Florida swamp goths to ride.

But beyond the bands and the props, the anniversary was a celebration of the community that has reclaimed Las Rosas as its own over the past year.

Photo of a man with long hair and wearing a leather vest
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

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For director of programming Nayra Serrano, keeping the venue connected to Miami’s local music scene has been central to its return.

“It is really important to have the local appeal, and that is the soul of this place,” Serrano told New Times. Her approach to booking has been to create what she describes as “some sort of mixtape,” bringing different genres, bands and audiences together while giving local musicians an open platform to perform and connect.

That sense of reunion was apparent from the moment Las Rosas reopened. Assistant general manager Lex Borges remembers opening day as one of the most emotional moments of the past year, in part because it brought back people she hadn’t seen in more than three years.

Photo of a guitar player playing guitar on the floor surrounded by fans
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Since then, things have rarely been dull. Among Borges’ other favorite memories? Watching wrestlers “get the beat out of them” during the venue’s wrestling events.

For general manager Adrian Castro, who was a Las Rosas regular long before joining its team, the venue’s role remains much the same as it was before the closure.

Photo of a woman riding a mechanical gator
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

“What Las Rosas represents is the same thing it represented back then,” Castro says. “We are accepting and inclusive, again, to the entire community.”

One year into its second life, that community showed up to celebrate. New Times was there to capture some of the musicians, artists, regulars and familiar faces who have made Las Rosas a unique place to be.

Photo of two people with blue hair drinking a beer at a Miami bar
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a woman with long pink hair holding a beer
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of two people at a Miami bar, one holding a cigarette and another one drinking a beer
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Man wearing a hat that reads Good boys go to heaven hot boys go to the funhouse
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a man with long hair smoking a cigarette at a Miami bar
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a woman with short curly hair flexing her arms and showing her muscles
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a man behind the bar holding a bottle of bourbon and wearing a leather hat
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a blonde woman with long hair wearing a white crop top and black pants
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of three women wearing black and dancing
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a woman with black hair wearing a short that reads live free and black leather pants
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a woman with short black hair wearing polkadots shots
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of three people posing for the camera, one is wearing white face paint with light blue eye shadow
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of three people wearing black posing for the camera in front of a photo booth
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a man and a woman at a bar in Miami, the man is lifting the woman and kissing her chest
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a tattooed man and a brunette woman smiling and posing for the camera
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a woman wearing a black dress and a corset and a man with long hair wearing a white Victorian style shirt
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of two people wearing baseball hats posing for the camera
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a man with a yellow shirt and a woman with a green hat smiling for the camera
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

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Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a man wearing a black shirt posing for the camera
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of two people wearing black clothes posing for the camera at a Miami bar
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of three people holding tequila shots looking at the camera
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a group of dix people wearing rock n' roll style clothing
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a woman wearing a green top and camouflaged pants sitting on a pool table
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a young man sitting at the bar holding a red rose
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of two woman posing for the camera at a Miami bar
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of two woman posing for the camera at a Miami bar
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of two woman posing for the camera at a Miami bar
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a group of five people with tattos and holding beer cans posing for the camera
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a man wearing a denim onesie and holding a video camera
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of tow people posing for the camera
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of two women wearing short black skirts posing for the camera
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of two women wearing black posing for the camera
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of one woman wearing a shote shirt and sunglasses
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a woman with short red hair blowing a kiss to the photographer and holding a camera
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a man wearing a denim jacket
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

Photo of a man and a woman holding cans of modelo beer and smiling to the camera
Las Rosas’ one-year anniversary

Photo by Hydee Mustelier

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Florencia Franceschetti, professionally known as Flor Frances, is the Music Editor at Miami New Times. An award-winning journalist and radio host with over 15 years of experience, she has contributed to outlets such as Bandcamp Daily, the Miami Herald, and Artburst. She is also the founder and former editor of the local publication Too Much Love. Her work focuses on documenting and amplifying cultural and artistic expressions within the music and art communities.

florencia.franceschetti@miaminewtimes.com

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