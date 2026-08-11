Shops & Markets

Historic Miami grocery store closes after 66 years to become an Aldi

A beloved Miami grocery store has closed after 66 years to make way for an Aldi supermarket marking the end of an era.
By Olee FowlerAugust 11, 2026
the blue and white exterior facade of the former Winn-Dixie
Historic Miami grocery store Winn-Dixie at Bird Ludlam Shopping Center has closed after 66 years to make way for an Aldi supermarket.

Provided by Winn-Dixie
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After six decades in business, the Winn-Dixie anchoring the Bird Ludlam Shopping Center at 6770 Bird Rd. has closed for good. The store closed on August 2 ahead of a conversion to Aldi, a closing first reported by the Miami Herald.

The store had sold groceries on the corner of Bird and Ludlam since 1960, when it opened as a Kwik Chek. This makes the incoming Aldi the third grocery name on the same corner in 66 years.

For those reading this thinking, “What’s the big deal?” Well, neighborhoods depend on their longtime grocery stores, and seeing one go can shake up a community.

a grocery store with flowers being sold
The Winn-Dixie underwent a remodel and an updated produce department as recently as August 2018.

Provided by Winn-Dixie

Same corner since 1960

Kwik Chek was an early Winn-Dixie brand, and the store carried the Winn-Dixie name for decades after the switch. It underwent a remodel and an updated produce department as recently as August 2018.

“All associates at this location received advance notice, and Winn-Dixie is working closely with Aldi to support a smooth transition,” Meredith Hurley, Winn-Dixie’s senior director of communications and community, told the Herald. “Associates will have the first opportunity to apply for roles at the new Aldi.”

The new Aldi does not have an opening date yet. These conversions usually take about a year to complete.

the outside of grocery store with a large red closing banner
At least seven other Winn-Dixies in the U.S. are on the “Aldi conversion list”

Provided by Winn-Dixie

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How the Aldi deal works

The closing goes back to March 2024, when Aldi bought Winn-Dixie’s parent company. A group led by Winn-Dixie CEO Anthony Hucker and C&S Wholesale Grocers bought the company back in February 2025, but Aldi kept roughly 220 Winn-Dixie and Harveys locations to convert to its own stores by 2027, including 162 in Florida. Last fall, the parent company rebranded from Southeastern Grocers to The Winn-Dixie Company, keeping around 130 traditional grocery stores with a Florida focus.

Miami-Dade has a growing list of these. At least seven Winn-Dixies in the county are on the Aldi conversion list, including the California Club store on Ives Dairy Road, which closed in May, and the Sunset West store at Sunset Drive and 87th Avenue, where a conversion that began in 2025 is nearing completion almost a year later.

In its final days, shoppers picked the shelves clean at 40 percent off. “Lots of ice cream, frozen foods and chocolates!!” one customer posted on the neighborhood app Nextdoor. “Have a blessed week.”

Winn-Dixie at Bird Ludlam Shopping Center. 6770 Bird Rd., Miami. Closed August 2, 2026; no opening date yet for the Aldi.

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A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she’s not exploring Miami’s newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that’s probably a Coke Zero on her desk.

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