Historic Miami grocery store closes after 66 years to become an Aldi

Historic Miami grocery store Winn-Dixie at Bird Ludlam Shopping Center has closed after 66 years to make way for an Aldi supermarket.

After six decades in business, the Winn-Dixie anchoring the Bird Ludlam Shopping Center at 6770 Bird Rd. has closed for good. The store closed on August 2 ahead of a conversion to Aldi, a closing first reported by the Miami Herald. The store had sold groceries on the corner of Bird and Ludlam since 1960, when it opened as a Kwik Chek. This makes the incoming Aldi the third grocery name on the same corner in 66 years. For those reading this thinking, “What’s the big deal?” Well, neighborhoods depend on their longtime grocery stores, and seeing one go can shake up a community.

The Winn-Dixie underwent a remodel and an updated produce department as recently as August 2018. Provided by Winn-Dixie

Same corner since 1960 Kwik Chek was an early Winn-Dixie brand, and the store carried the Winn-Dixie name for decades after the switch. It underwent a remodel and an updated produce department as recently as August 2018. “All associates at this location received advance notice, and Winn-Dixie is working closely with Aldi to support a smooth transition,” Meredith Hurley, Winn-Dixie’s senior director of communications and community, told the Herald. “Associates will have the first opportunity to apply for roles at the new Aldi.” The new Aldi does not have an opening date yet. These conversions usually take about a year to complete.

At least seven other Winn-Dixies in the U.S. are on the “Aldi conversion list” Provided by Winn-Dixie

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