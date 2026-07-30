Las Rosas celebrates one year, again

The Jacuzzi Boys gracing the Las Rosas stage for the first time since 2022, along with sets by Ladyboy, Augusto, Mold!, and SH!.

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Next weekend, Las Rosas celebrates its one-year anniversary with a blowout two-night party. Well, kind of. Don’t get us wrong, it’ll definitely be a great hang with an intense lineup of local music, no cover charge, and even some drinks on the house, but whether it’s truly the one-year anniversary is up for debate.

See Las Rosas originally opened its doors on NW Seventh Avenue in November 2016. Like too many businesses, COVID killed it back in 2022, but then remarkably it came back from the dead on August 8, 2025.

So whether you want to consider this a one-year anniversary from Las Rosas a rebirth or if you’re a stickler on technicalities and need to see this as an early ten-year celebration of its inception, there are plenty of reasons to come out to the Allapattah dive on August 7 and 8.

“It’s our first year back. We wanted to celebrate without deviating from what made Las Rosas what it is, a community-driven bar with live music,” explained General Manager Adrian Castro. “We’re proud of keeping this a safe space for any and every demographic.”

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Castro has managed Las Rosas for the past year, but before that, he said he was a regular customer and has sought to keep the vibe of what he thought made its first incarnation special. “We try to keep things affordable and not be pretentious.” Part of that affordability will be complimentary libations from 9-10 on Friday and Saturday night.

Also key to the festivities is the music. Friday night will feature the one out-of-towner in Roi Turbo playing its electronic lounge rock by way of South Africa and the UK, along with locals Salacia, Prisms, and Millionyoung. Saturday night stars garage rockers The Jacuzzi Boys gracing the Las Rosas stage for the first time since 2022, along with sets by Ladyboy, Augusto, Mold!, and SH!.

“I’m very intentional in how I curate the programming,” explained Las Rosas Program Director Nayra Serrano, who has booked music at the bar since 2017. “Building a lineup is like putting together the perfect CD or mixtape. Every band complements the next and gradually builds momentum into one another.”

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Part of that momentum will include DJs soundtracking the patio as selected by Jolt Radio and Technique Records, including Rudeboi Riq, DJ Ahamed, Don Connolo, Hugo Maximum, and Jinks x Romulo.

Serrano said whether you come on Friday or Saturday you’ll get Las Rosas in its purest and best form. “I wanted each night to have a natural flow while keeping the energy high, celebratory, and reflective of what Las Rosas has always been, a place where different corners of the local music scene can come together and rage!”

Whether you want to rage over one year or ten is up to you.

Las Rosas one-year anniversary. With Jacuzzi Boys, Ladyboy, Mold!, and others. 9 p.m. Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW 7th Ave, Miami; lasrosasmiami.com. Admission is free.